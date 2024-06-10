Esha Gupta Flaunts Her Graceful Elegance In Floral Printed Saree, Watch!

Esha Gupta, a trendsetter in the fashion world, is known for her unique style statements that never fail to turn heads. Her fashion choices, ranging from traditional elegance to contemporary glamor, are a testament to her versatility. In a recent instance, she mesmerized her fans with a stunning look in a floral printed saree, showcasing her graceful elegance. Let’s delve into her fashion ensemble:

Esha Gupta’s Floral Saree Appearance-

In her Instagram post, Esha Gupta’s choice of a cream saree with a peach floral motif digital print and a dropped end piece is a timeless and elegant one. This choice perfectly reflects her love for classic yet fashionable attire. The floral print, with its touch of femininity and charm, adds a unique appeal to the saree. The fabric and draping style, on the other hand, accentuate her figure and enhance her graceful silhouette. The lined blouse, featuring lined printed half-sleeves, adds a contemporary twist to the traditional ensemble, making it a perfect blend of old and new.

Esha Gupta’s Beauty Appearance-

Esha’s hair and makeup are styled to enhance her natural beauty and complement the elegance of her saree. She styled her hair in a classic bun hairstyle. Her makeup features a soft and dewy complexion, complemented by subtle eye makeup and a light pink lip color that adds a touch of freshness to her overall look. She accessorized her floral printed saree with a delicate necklace, ear studs, and a bindi that complemented the colors and motifs of the outfit. In the video, she flaunts her graceful appearance as she vibes on “the Abhi Na Jao Chhodkar” song and enjoys her scenic view from the ferry.

