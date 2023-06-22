ADVERTISEMENT
Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Jun,2023 05:54:56
Esha Gupta in classic white sleeveless bodycon dress, a visual delight

Esha Gupta just dropped a style bomb in her classic white sleeveless bodycon dress! This stunning diva knows how to turn heads and set hearts aflutter with her impeccable fashion choices. Esha strutting down the runway of life, like a vision in white, radiating elegance and confidence.

Esha Gupta looks all stunning in white

Her body-hugging dress clings to her curves in all the right places, leaving everyone in awe of her enviable silhouette. It’s like she stepped right out of a fashion fairy tale, where every outfit she wears becomes an instant visual delight. Esha Gupta is the epitome of fashion and style, effortlessly blending sophistication with a dash of sass.

It is time to buckle up and get ready for a wild ride through the glamorous world of Esha’s fashion choices. It’s a journey you won’t want to miss, filled with jaw-dropping ensembles and a whole lot of fun! Get ready to be dazzled by the one and only Esha Gupta!

Sharing the pictures, Esha wrote, “The sky’s the limit with the #BigBangUnico Sky Blue! This exquisite timepiece combines three iconic elements of Hublot: the legendary Big Bang model, the precise Unico manufacture movement, and the technical ceramic material that Hublot is renowned for. #HublotLovesSummer”

Have a look-

What are your thoughts on this stylish look by Esha Gupta? Let us know in the comments below

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Read Latest News