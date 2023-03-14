Esha Gupta is one of the boldest and most desirable actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi film fraternity. As a performing artiste, Esha Gupta is someone who’s been getting all the love and positive attention of the audience for the longest time with her dynamics. Esha Gupta started her B-Town career many years back and in the middle, there indeed was a phase where she unfortunately wasn’t getting the kind of work that she would have liked and hoped for. However, things changed drastically and for the better very soon after her stunning appearance in Aashram 3 and well, ever since then, things have truly been wonderful and sensational for her for real. Esha Gupta has off-late become extremely creative and active on social media platforms and that’s why, whenever she posts engaging, hot photos and videos on internet, we love every bit of it and for real.

So, to tell you all and discuss a little bit about Esha Gupta and her latest social media post, what do we currently get to see and witness from her end folks? Well, as a star and celebrity, Esha Gupta has always been effortless when it comes to pulling off the stunning yellow avatar. Well, this time as well, she’s all about stunning sunflower vibes in her latest yellow bodycon dress snap and well, seeing the same, we are all totally crushing and falling in love with her in the true and genuine sense of the term. Well, hey folks, do you all wish to check out the same and fall in love with her as well? See below folks –

After the success of Aashram 3, she’s expected to continue the good run and phase in 2023 as well and well, no wonder, we are more excited about what’s in store for us. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com