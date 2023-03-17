Esha Gupta never fails to set us off with goals with her sassy and saucy fashion updos. Time and again the diva has managed to keep her fashion sense on point. Owing to that, the diva has now again got us tempted with her latest Instagram pictures, where she turns up her sass in stylish deep neck ensemble.

In the pictures, we can see Esha Gupta wearing a beautiful deep neck white bralette. She topped it off with preppy hot pink blazer and matching pants. Her makeup looked on point, as she teamed the look with dewy soft eyes, filled-in eyebrows and pink matte lips. Her hair looked stunning as the actress left it wavy open on her shoulders. Posing like a boss for the pictures, the actress gave us nothing but goals.

Here take a look-

Soon after she shared the pictures on her social media handle, fans couldn’t help but praise her hot toned body and allure in the pictures. While some dropped love heart emojis in the comments, others dropped fire emojis.

On the professional front, Esha Gupta is known for her sultry and bold acting chops on the screen. The actress was last seen in the OTT series, Aashram 3. She is known for her chops in Jannat 2, Raaz 3 and other Hindi films. Given all her amazing performances, the actress earned countrywide acclamation in no time.

Coming back to her above style file, what are your thoughts on the above stylish looks? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.