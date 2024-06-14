Esha Gupta Looks Fiery In Two-Piece Beach Outfit, Checkout Photo!

Esha Gupta is a world traveler who enjoys everything from picturesque vistas and mesmerizing sunsets to breezy beaches and breathtaking natural beauty. This demonstrates that the actress frequently treats herself to holidays. She is taking “me-time” while enjoying her beach vacation this time. However, her fashionable attire in a two-piece set attracted our eye. Take a look at the photos below!

Esha Gupta’s Beach Look-

Esha Gupta took to Instagram to entertain her admirers with a fiery look in a two-piece set. The actress looks appealing in a black strappy, halter-neckline, deep-neckline bralette, perfectly showcasing her toned physique. She paired her look with a knot-tied thigh-high cut-out bottom. She looks great posing in the sun while sitting on the sand. Her thin and gorgeous form is appealing, and we can’t get over her relaxed holiday vibe.

Esha Guptarounded off her look with an open hairstyle, minimal makeup, and brown matte lips. The actress complemented her look with a gold neckchain and a beige hat that added a touch of glamour. In the photo, she enjoys her beach vacation, as the background features a beautiful blue sky, clean water, and white sand. The diva poses with a sweet smile while soaking herself in the sunlight.

Esha Gupta’s Work Front-

Esha Gupta will next appear in Ameesha Patel’s Desi Magic. She also has Hera Pheri 3 and File No. 323.