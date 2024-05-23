Esha Gupta Poses With Real Madrid’s Football Player Toni Kroos

Esha Gupta is a popular Indian actress. She is known for her work in Bollywood films like Jannat 2, Raaz 3, and Rustom. Besides that, she is also a former Miss India International. The actress is a social media bug who loves to share insights from her personal and professional life. Recently, she launched her restaurant in Madrid along with her boyfriend, Manuel Campos Guallar. For the past few days, the actress has been spending her time in Madrid, where she attended the Mable Green Cup 2019. She had a great time watching the game and meeting the players. Today, she dropped a picture of herself posing with Toni Kroos.

Esha Gupta Posing With Toni Kroos

Taking it to her Instagram handle, Esha dropped a cool photo with Toni Kroos, who is Real Madrid’s football team player. For the photo, Esha looked classy in a black tank top paired with a grey checkered high-waist trouser paired with a matching jacket, which she didn’t wear. She rocked her appearance with her open hairstyle complemented by golden hoop earrings, chains, a bracelet, and a watch. On the other hand, the football player looked simple in a grey zipper hoodie paired with a black bottom. The duo smiled for the photo. While Esha wrote, “#graciaskroos @realmadrid.” This is because soon the football player will take retirement. She also posed with other players.