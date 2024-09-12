Esha Gupta has once again proven herself a reigning queen of ethnic fashion, mesmerizing fans with her latest floral lehenga ensemble. Perfectly timed for the wedding season, the actress’s stunning look is the ultimate inspiration for bridesmaids-to-be.

Recently, Esha donned a breathtaking pastel-hued lehenga adorned with contrasting floral details. She paired the flared lehenga with a matching blouse and sheer embroidered dupatta, exuding elegance and sophistication.

Esha’s jewelry choices were bold and statement-making, with a layered necklace, matching earrings, and bangles that added a touch of glamour to her overall look. Her beauty game was on point, with nude makeup and a sleek bun that showcased her striking features.

Auto Draft 917565

Auto Draft 917564

This is not the first time Esha has been impressed with her ethnic choices. Her affinity for Banarasi numbers is well-known, and she previously stunned in a fuchsia pink Banarasi saree, a must-have for any festive wardrobe.

Paired with a matching blouse, the look was elevated by beautiful green jewels that added a contrast. Esha’s overall appearance was radiant and polished with matte makeup and a sleek bun.

Esha Gupta’s ethnic fashion repertoire is a treasure trove of inspiration for anyone looking to make a statement at weddings and festive events. As the wedding season unfolds, Esha Gupta’s impeccable style is the perfect guide for anyone seeking to make a fashionable impression.