Esha Gupta Stuns in Floral Lehenga: Bridesmaid Goals for the Wedding Season

Esha Gupta has once again proven herself a reigning queen of ethnic fashion, mesmerizing fans with her latest floral lehenga ensemble. Perfectly timed for the wedding season, the actress’s stunning look is the ultimate inspiration for bridesmaids-to-be.

Recently, Esha donned a breathtaking pastel-hued lehenga adorned with contrasting floral details. She paired the flared lehenga with a matching blouse and sheer embroidered dupatta, exuding elegance and sophistication.

Esha’s jewelry choices were bold and statement-making, with a layered necklace, matching earrings, and bangles that added a touch of glamour to her overall look. Her beauty game was on point, with nude makeup and a sleek bun that showcased her striking features.

This is not the first time Esha has been impressed with her ethnic choices. Her affinity for Banarasi numbers is well-known, and she previously stunned in a fuchsia pink Banarasi saree, a must-have for any festive wardrobe.

Paired with a matching blouse, the look was elevated by beautiful green jewels that added a contrast. Esha’s overall appearance was radiant and polished with matte makeup and a sleek bun.

Esha Gupta’s ethnic fashion repertoire is a treasure trove of inspiration for anyone looking to make a statement at weddings and festive events. As the wedding season unfolds, Esha Gupta’s impeccable style is the perfect guide for anyone seeking to make a fashionable impression.