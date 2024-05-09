Esha Gupta’s ‘Carfie’ Picture of Herself Showing Her Spiritual Side in an Ethnic Saree

Esha Gupta is a renowned fashion icon known for her unique style statements. She has an exceptional ability to blend classic and contemporary fashion elements, creating a buzz with her fashion choices. Her confidence and outspokenness have established her as a role model for many young women. Her outfits reflect her individuality and personality. Recently, she shared a selfie donning a beautiful ethnic saree while sitting in the car, revealing her spiritual side on her Instagram story. Check out her photo below!

Esha Gupta’s Selfie Picture Appearance-

The actress looked stunning in a vibrant, multi-colored saree in her recent Instagram story. The outfit consisted of a white saree with multi-colored floral prints, a unique dropped end piece, and a blouse with peach, white, and black lines. She completed her look with a sleek high bun and minimal makeup highlighted by peach matte lips. She wore a silver and diamond necklace, ear studs, a maroon bindi, and a floral haar to complement her outfit.

The picture features an actress taking a selfie while showcasing her spiritual side. She has applied Haldi on her forehead and is flaunting a sweet smile while gazing at the camera. It is heartening to see the actress embrace their cultural roots and share such glimpses with their fans!

