Ethereal Beauty: Alaya F Flaunts Her Ethnic Fashion Game in a Pink Sharara Set

Alaya F recently lit Instagram ablaze with a jaw-dropping glimpse that raised the fashion bar. B’Town actress posts a variety of photos and videos on Instagram. She knows how to rock every outfit with ooziness, whether making a statement in a cut-out dress or becoming the centre of attention in a tiny dress. Her current outfit, an ethnic pink Sharara ensemble, is no exception. Check out her new ethnic look below.

Alaya F’s Pink Sharara Set Appearance-

The actress exudes grace and attitude in all of her looks. This time, she embraces her ethnicity with a pink Sharara ensemble. Alaya F exudes desi charm in this gorgeous pink strappy, U-neckline, sleeveless, printed design with sequin work embellished side-cut shirt-length kurta, which adds a dazzling element to your kurta. Her outfit is finished with a matching palazzo sharara and paired with shiny fabric and sequined dupata. This lovely dress compliments her toned form. The outfit is from the Punit Balana fashion label.

Alaya’s Glam Appearance-

Alaya complements her pink complexion with gold jhumkas and a silver and diamond ring. With her open hairdo, she maintains it basic yet appealing. Her Barbiecore look is finished off with rose eyeshadow, pink blushing cheeks, and glossy pink lipstick. Her gorgeous smile exudes magnetism. She opted for a glam pose to highlight her desire throughout the photos. Her charming pink aura has stolen our hearts.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.