Ethnic Elegance: Hansika Motwani Captivates Our Hearts In A White And Pink Floral Printed Saree

Everywhere Hansika Motwani steps, her bold flair steals hearts. She is a lovely actress in the Indian entertainment industry. This actress’s trendy appearance is no different; the white and pink printed saree showcases her impeccable style. With her stunningly attractive appearance in a desi avatar, the diva is back and smashing the internet in an ethnic outfit. The gorgeous actress is known for consistently coming up with fresh looks and immaculate styling. Together, let’s examine everything and treat yourself with a gorgeous look.

Hansika Motwani’s Elegant Saree Appearance-

The fashionista took to Instagram, where she appeared in a pink and white saree. The outfit features a light pink sleeveless, square neckline, prince cut blouse, and a white, pink, and green floral printed saree with a dropped end piece. She fashioned her hair into a messy-looking hairstyle. The diva opted for simple base makeup with nude pink glossy lipstick. She accessories her outfit with silver and pink long earrings and a tiny pink bindi. She is captured in a candid closeup look in the pictures, flaunting her beautiful ada.

Hansika Motwani looks elegant in a white and pink floral-printed saree, doesn’t she? Let us know your thoughts, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.