Exclusive: Mirzapur’s Munna Bhaiya Aka Divvyendu Stars In ‘Life Hill Gayi’

Fans of Mirzapur will be thrilled to catch a glimpse of Divyenndu, best known for his iconic role as Munna Bhaiya, as he shares some exciting behind-the-scenes photos from his latest project, Life Hill Gayi. The actor, who has won hearts with his versatile performances, gave his followers a sneak peek into the camaraderie and fun on set, highlighting his bond with co-stars and the hard work of bringing a project to life. Take a look at the photos below!

Mirzapur Actor Munna Bhaiya Aka Divyenndu Post

Mirzapur Actor Munna Bhaiya shares BTS from the set of the ‘Life Hill Gayi’ series. In the recently shared photos on social media, Divyenndu is enjoying light-hearted moments with his co-stars between takes with Kusha Kapila, Mukti Mohan, and others. The photos capture the actor’s infectious energy and playful side, offering fans a glimpse of the off-screen chemistry that undoubtedly translates into their on-screen performances. The casual, candid shots reflect a relaxed and friendly atmosphere, showing the actors in their element as they prepare for their roles.

Divyenndu’s Role In Life Hill Gayi Series-

In the series Life Hill Gayi, Divyenndu portrays Dev, showcasing his humorous side, which his fans adore.

About Life Hill Gayi OTT Series-

Life Hill Gayi is out exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Don’t miss out on this entertaining series, which promises to blend humor and drama perfectly. Prem Mistry directed the series, which Arushi Nishank produces under Himshrri Films. It features it stars Divyenndu as Dev and Kusha Kapila as Kalki in lead roles.

