EXCLUSIVE: Rasika Dugal & Shweta Tripathi Sharma accept the mixed response to ‘Mirzapur 3’

Prime Video’s mega show, Mirzapur returned for its third season and this one, was a long wait as it arrived after four long years. Upon its release, Mirzapur 3 has received a mixed response where even the ardent fans have found the season to be disappointing on several fronts.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, actors Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Rasika Dugal aka Golu and Beena respectively acknowledged the mixed response that this season has received so far and gave their take to the same.

First talking about it, Dugal said, “I think the most common feedback that has come so far, atleast to my knowledge is how a lot of people are finding this season to be slow. A few have said how ‘aree ye season slow lag raha hai.'”.

She continued, “I understand that fully where people are paced differently and have their own approach to viewing. I, personally don’t relate to it because I find everything too quick in general. But I guess that is totally valid feedback when people say that they are finding it slow or so. Whether or not the directors and makers do something about it or not is a different story but I understand that.”

Interviewed by Kunal Kothari

On her side, Shweta Tripathi Sharma said, “I think the most important thing right now for us is to take in the feedback but not react to it because the audience is still reacting to it themselves. So I think the wiser thing would be to sit down and figure out the characters and see if there is any feedback that we genuinely need to look at and work towards it. And of course, in the end, whatever is coming in, we take it in the best possible way. Keep working harder.”

Mirzapur Season 3 has been streaming on Prime Video since July 5.