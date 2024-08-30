Digital | Editorial

A bonus episode which confirmed that Divyendu reprises his role of Munna Bhaiyya has dropped and before you jump the gun; this is an instance of Munna Bhaiyya talking to his fans directly thus breaking the fourth wall.

Rating – ***1/2 (3.5/5)

You had to get Munna Bhaiyya back in some capacity to breathe life back into the immense fandom of Mirzapur. It is fascinating what fan love can do and lead to make even the impossible happen and here we are – Munna Bhaiyya is back. Not in ways you expected like in a daily soap, where there’s some unspoken twist which led him to be alive – because we literally saw his dead body being burnt; but in ways that manages to be good fan service without compromising on the quality and authenticity of the show.

It is also amazing to think that Divyendu seamlessly becomes Munna again never losing his swagger, his naivete and of course, madness. The bonus episode of Mirzapur 3 is here to only to do fan service and nothing else – there is no insight or hidden information about Season 4 or any intimations that boggles your mind – but it is still a treat to see a little bit of Mirzapur as multiple deleted scenes are presented.

And that’s the fun. You might have your divided opinion about Season 3 but one thing you might unanimously agree – the decision to delete these scenes was a decision well taken. They would have made possibly made no impact in making a cohesive screenplay and from the looks of it – it surely doesn’t. They would have just been fillers to an otherwise already-termed slow season.

To point out, there are perhaps two scenes in the deleted list that were better than others – the one with Vijay Varma and Sharad Shukla talking about an important development and Varma reiterating that he should be the one to kill Golu (Shweta Tripathi Sharma) and the one where you finally get some insight into Madhuri Yadav’s (Isha Talwar) PA’s role – played by Rohit Tiwari.

Rest, the Mirzapur 3 bonus episode manages to satiate the longing want of fans to see Munna Bhaiyya in some capacity while also confirming that ‘Munna Bhaiyya aate rahenge’. So worry not! Also, Mirzapur Season 4 kab ayega?