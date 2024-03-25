Movies | Celebrities

Check out Malavika Mohaman and Manushi Chhillar the divas came together for a fashion battle in a white sheer saree, have a look below.

Malavika Mohanan and Manushi Chhillar are both prominent figures in the entertainment and fashion industries, each making significant contributions in their respective fields. They are known for her impeccable sense of style and often make fashion statements with her elegant and chic looks. She experiments with various styles and is seen wearing both traditional and contemporary outfits gracefully. A fashion showdown featuring Malavika Mohanan and Manushi Chhillar donning white sheer sarees would likely be a captivating clash of two fashion icons showcasing their unique interpretations of the classic garment with their distinct styles and personalities.

Malavika Mohanan And Manushi Chhillar’s White Sheer Saree Appearance-

Malavika Mohanan

The gorgeous diva looks regal in a white sheer saree. The outfit consists of a white floral embroidered sweetheart neckline, strapless, tube-style blouse, and paired with a white sheer floral embroidered saree with a dropped end piece. The outfit is from Rouje and it costs Rs. 135,000. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva applied brown shade makeup with eyeshadow, shimmery highlighted cheeks, and glossy lipstick. She accessories her outfit with a silver and pearl embellished necklace by The House Of Rose.

Manushi Chhillar

The dazzling beauty looks like a queen in a white sheer saree. The diva appeared in a white strappy, deep sweetheart neckline, embroidered blouse, and paired with a matching white embroidered sheer saree with a pleated end piece. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted bun hairstyle with loose bangs. The actress applied heavy base makeup with pink eyes, black eyeliner, blushy cheeks, and magenta glossy lips. She accessories her outfit with a pearl embellished choker and rings.

According to you, who rocked in a sheer white saree? Let us know your opinion in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.