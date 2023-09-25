Movies | Celebrities

Flowy Organza Sarees & Trendy Blouse Back Designs: Deepika, Janhvi, Kareena's Picks

In this style exploration, we take a closer look at how leading ladies of Bollywood, including Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, have embraced these trends with finesse.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 Sep,2023 00:05:40
Flowy Organza Sarees & Trendy Blouse Back Designs: Deepika, Janhvi, Kareena's Picks 855144

Bollywood has long been celebrated as a hub of fashion inspiration, where stars not only set trends but redefine them. Among the recent fashion phenomena that have swept through the industry, the ethereal allure of organza sarees and the innovation of modern blouse back designs have captured the hearts of both celebrities and fashion enthusiasts alike. In this style exploration, we take a closer look at how leading ladies of Bollywood, including Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, have embraced these trends with finesse. From vibrant colour palettes to intricate blouse back designs, we dissect their looks and provide you with insights on how to recreate these iconic ensembles, allowing you to step into the limelight with elegance and panache. So, let’s dive into the world of Bollywood fashion and discover the secrets behind these mesmerizing looks.

Deepika Padukone’s sunshine moment in organza saree and high end blouse back design

Organza sarees and modern blouse back designs are taking the fashion world by storm, and our favorite Bollywood celebrities are no strangers to this trend. Deepika Padukone, known for her impeccable style, recently wowed everyone in a Payal Khandwala organza saree. This multi-colored masterpiece brought together traditional charm and contemporary flair. The soothing yellow, green, blue, and pink hues danced gracefully across her ensemble. What truly stole the show was her bright yellow sleeveless blouse with a high neckline and an exquisite blouse back design, proving that the back of your blouse can be just as captivating as the front. To complete her look, Deepika adorned herself with turquoise drop earrings, diamond rings, and opted for subtle smokey eyes, radiant highlighter, nude lips, and a middle-parted low bun, giving her an ethereal, dreamy appearance.

Flowy Organza Sarees & Trendy Blouse Back Designs: Deepika, Janhvi, Kareena's Picks 855145

Flowy Organza Sarees & Trendy Blouse Back Designs: Deepika, Janhvi, Kareena's Picks 855146

Flowy Organza Sarees & Trendy Blouse Back Designs: Deepika, Janhvi, Kareena's Picks 855147

Flowy Organza Sarees & Trendy Blouse Back Designs: Deepika, Janhvi, Kareena's Picks 855148

Flowy Organza Sarees & Trendy Blouse Back Designs: Deepika, Janhvi, Kareena's Picks 855149

Flowy Organza Sarees & Trendy Blouse Back Designs: Deepika, Janhvi, Kareena's Picks 855150

Flowy Organza Sarees & Trendy Blouse Back Designs: Deepika, Janhvi, Kareena's Picks 855151

Flowy Organza Sarees & Trendy Blouse Back Designs: Deepika, Janhvi, Kareena's Picks 855152

Flowy Organza Sarees & Trendy Blouse Back Designs: Deepika, Janhvi, Kareena's Picks 855154

Janhvi Kapoor’s gulaabi organza saree with backless blouse

Janhvi Kapoor, another fashion maven, showcased her love for ethnic wear in a Raw Mango organza saree adorned with beautiful floral prints. She paired it with a white sleeveless blouse, creating a delightful contrast. The real showstopper was her round cutout back design, adding a touch of modernity to her traditional attire. Janhvi adorned herself with silver bangles, jhumkas, and embraced a makeup look that featured kohled eyes and nude lips, striking the perfect balance between tradition and contemporary elegance.

Flowy Organza Sarees & Trendy Blouse Back Designs: Deepika, Janhvi, Kareena's Picks 855153

Flowy Organza Sarees & Trendy Blouse Back Designs: Deepika, Janhvi, Kareena's Picks 855155

Flowy Organza Sarees & Trendy Blouse Back Designs: Deepika, Janhvi, Kareena's Picks 855156

Flowy Organza Sarees & Trendy Blouse Back Designs: Deepika, Janhvi, Kareena's Picks 855157

Flowy Organza Sarees & Trendy Blouse Back Designs: Deepika, Janhvi, Kareena's Picks 855158

Flowy Organza Sarees & Trendy Blouse Back Designs: Deepika, Janhvi, Kareena's Picks 855159

Flowy Organza Sarees & Trendy Blouse Back Designs: Deepika, Janhvi, Kareena's Picks 855160

Flowy Organza Sarees & Trendy Blouse Back Designs: Deepika, Janhvi, Kareena's Picks 855161

Kareena Kapoor’s one-shoulder blouse design to steal

Kareena Kapoor Khan, fondly known as Bebo, turned heads in her one-shoulder saree blouse ensemble. She effortlessly combined a custom-made hand-painted organza saree from Picchika with a chic one-shoulder blouse. Her casual ponytail, dewy makeup, and a pair of golden earrings added the perfect finishing touches to her stunning look. Bebo once again proved that minimalism can make a powerful fashion statement.

Now, if you’re eager to recreate these sensational looks, here’s how you can do it. For Deepika’s look, start with a multi-colored organza saree and pair it with a bright, high-necked sleeveless blouse featuring an intricate blouse back design. Accessorize with turquoise drop earrings and diamond rings. Opt for subtle, dreamy makeup with a focus on smokey eyes, radiant highlighter, and nude lips. Finish with a middle-parted low bun for that ethereal touch.

Flowy Organza Sarees & Trendy Blouse Back Designs: Deepika, Janhvi, Kareena's Picks 855162

Flowy Organza Sarees & Trendy Blouse Back Designs: Deepika, Janhvi, Kareena's Picks 855163

Flowy Organza Sarees & Trendy Blouse Back Designs: Deepika, Janhvi, Kareena's Picks 855164

For Janhvi’s style, select an organza saree with beautiful floral prints and pair it with a white sleeveless blouse. Add a modern twist with a round cutout back design. Accessorize with silver bangles and jhumkas. Embrace a makeup look featuring kohled eyes and nude lips to capture the essence of this contemporary ethnic ensemble.

For Bebo’s effortless elegance, opt for a one-shoulder saree blouse and pair it with a hand-painted organza saree. Keep your hair in a casual ponytail, go for a dewy makeup look, and add a touch of glamour with golden earrings.

With these fashion tips, you can channel your inner Bollywood diva and make a stunning statement with organza sarees and modern blouse back designs. It’s time to embrace the fusion of tradition and modernity in style!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Check how Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor and Jacqueliene Fernandez are beating traditional glam in salwar suits 854724
Check how Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor and Jacqueliene Fernandez are beating traditional glam in salwar suits
Deepika Padukone-SRK’s magical chemistry in their new song, ‘Faratta’ takes the internet by storm! 854844
Deepika Padukone-SRK’s magical chemistry in their new song, ‘Faratta’ takes the internet by storm!
Om-Shanti get their happy ending in alternate universe: SRK-Deepika's edited 'Faraatta' clip goes viral! 854742
Om-Shanti get their happy ending in alternate universe: SRK-Deepika’s edited ‘Faraatta’ clip goes viral!
Simple chikankari kurti can save your busy days! Take cues from Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan 854151
Simple chikankari kurti can save your busy days! Take cues from Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan
Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor ooze with glam in these blouse back designs 854434
Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor ooze with glam in these blouse back designs
Say Glitters? Janhvi Kapoor and Mouni Roy keep spark high in bodycon dresses [Photos] 854290
Say Glitters? Janhvi Kapoor and Mouni Roy keep spark high in bodycon dresses [Photos]

Latest Stories

Watch: Rakhi Sawant saves an 'oops moment' in see-through yellow georgette saree 850483
Watch: Rakhi Sawant saves an ‘oops moment’ in see-through yellow georgette saree
High fashion for men: Style a satin suit this season like Ranveer Singh 855060
High fashion for men: Style a satin suit this season like Ranveer Singh
Up The Traditional Glam With Latest Blouse Designs Inspired By Parineeti Chopra, Raashi Khanna, And Tara Sutaria 854830
Up The Traditional Glam With Latest Blouse Designs Inspired By Parineeti Chopra, Raashi Khanna, And Tara Sutaria
Inside Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor’s cosy day out together, see pictures 855058
Inside Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor’s cosy day out together, see pictures
India triumphs in high-stakes clash, defeats Australia by 99 runs 855168
India triumphs in high-stakes clash, defeats Australia by 99 runs
Jannat Zubair’s ethnic embroidered co-ord set is perfect pick for your corporate Diwali parties [Photos] 855046
Jannat Zubair’s ethnic embroidered co-ord set is perfect pick for your corporate Diwali parties [Photos]
Read Latest News