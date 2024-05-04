From Circuit to Raju: 6 iconic characters played by superstars that will stay with us

From the big screen to our hearts, certain characters leave an unforgettable mark on their fans. These characters, brought to life by the talent and charisma of iconic actors are known for their timeless appeal and on-screen charm. From the lovable sidekick Circuit to the beloved Ram, here are five iconic characters brought to life by legendary actors.

Arshad Warsi as Circuit (Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai)

Warsi’s portrayal of Circuit in “Munna Bhai MBBS” is iconic. His funny lines and loyalty to Munna make him a beloved character and one that continues to be remembered.

Sanjay Dutt as Munna Bhai (Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai)

As we mention Circuit, how can we not mention Munna. Sanjay Dutt’s role as Munna Bhai in “Munna Bhai MBBS” is legendary. Munna’s kindness and humor make him a character we all love.

Shah Rukh Khan as Raj (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge)

Khan’s character Raj in “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” is timeless. His romantic gestures and charming personality make him unforgettable. As we know, the film is still running in theatres and has a Guinness World Record to its name.

Akshay Kumar as Raju (Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri)

Kumar’s portrayal of Raju in “Hera Pheri” is iconic. His hilarious antics and innocence make Raju a character we can’t forget. As seen in the image, how can one forget this iconic pose that is now a part of all the memes.

Salman Khan as Prem ( Hum Aapke Hai Kaun)

Khan’s portrayal of Prem made him the ultimate chocolate boy with his shy demeanor, adorable romantic gestures, and charming looks, making him an icon of that era. The character name of Prem is synonymous with Khan.

Jackie Shroff as Ram (Ram-Lakhan)

Shroff’s role as Ram in Ram-Lakhan is unforgettable. His style, dialogue delivery, and charm make Ram a character we’ll always remember.