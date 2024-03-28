Movies | Celebrities

Check out Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who confirmed their engagement on Instagram and shared a lovely photo. Scroll down to learn more.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are well-known personalities in the Indian film industry. They met on the sets of their film, Ajay Bhupathi’s Telugu romantic action drama Maha Samudram. During filming, the actors came close and started dating. Prior to their engagement announcement on Instagram, the couple had never officially addressed the relationship rumors surrounding them.

They’ve been spotted together at public events throughout the years and on each other’s Instagram accounts. Today, Aditi Rao Hydari shared a picture with Siddharth and announced their engagement. Have a look below.

Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth’s Together Moment-

The actress turned to Instagram to clarify their relationship status and provide an update to their followers. They confirmed that they are engaged, not married. In the picture, the stunning actress posted a close-up picture with her fiancé Siddharth as they both flashed their engagement rings while putting their hands on their lips.

She captioned her post, “He said yes! ❤️ E. N. G. A. G. E. D. 💫.”

