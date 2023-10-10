Get That Extra Glam Like Kajal Aggarwal, Hansika Motwani, And Amala Paul In Blouse Back Designs

Highlights

The love for sarees is never going to fade. However, fashion enthusiasts always bring new things to elevate the look. The South beauties Kajal Aggarwal, Hansika Motwani, and Amala Paul show how to get that extra glam with blouse back designs.

Kajal Aggarwal

The stunning diva Kajal looks alluring in the bold red plain saree, which she styles with a half-sleeved blouse and gold neckline. At the same time, the round-cut blouse back design looks stunning—the gajra bun, traditional makeup, and jhumkas look gorgeous.

Hansika Motwani

Get that sparkling look for the festival like Hansika Motwani in a glittery pink saree, which she pairs with a silver glitter blouse. In contrast, the backless blouse back design gives a sense of sensuality to her stunning looks. Steal this look to get that extra glam.

Amala Paul

The beauty Amala shows her sass in the six-yard elegance in a floral see-through saree, which is paired with the thin slip sparkling Blouse. The square back blouse design adds an extra dose of sensuousness. With minimal makeup, she completes her look.

Whose look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments box.