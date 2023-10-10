Movies | Celebrities

Top South actresses Kajal Aggarwal, Hansika Motwani, and Amala Paul show how to get that extra glam in blouse back designs. Check out the example below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 Oct,2023 00:05:50
Get That Extra Glam Like Kajal Aggarwal, Hansika Motwani, And Amala Paul In Blouse Back Designs 860002
  • Highlights
  • Kajal Aggarwal, Hansika Motwani, and Amala Paul are fashion enthusiasts.
  • These three South beauties show how to glam up a saree with blouse back designs.
  • The love for sarees is never going to fade. However, fashion enthusiasts always bring new things to elevate the look. The South beauties Kajal Aggarwal, Hansika Motwani, and Amala Paul show how to get that extra glam with blouse back designs.

Kajal Aggarwal

The stunning diva Kajal looks alluring in the bold red plain saree, which she styles with a half-sleeved blouse and gold neckline. At the same time, the round-cut blouse back design looks stunning—the gajra bun, traditional makeup, and jhumkas look gorgeous.

Get That Extra Glam Like Kajal Aggarwal, Hansika Motwani, And Amala Paul In Blouse Back Designs 859998

Hansika Motwani

Get that sparkling look for the festival like Hansika Motwani in a glittery pink saree, which she pairs with a silver glitter blouse. In contrast, the backless blouse back design gives a sense of sensuality to her stunning looks. Steal this look to get that extra glam.

Get That Extra Glam Like Kajal Aggarwal, Hansika Motwani, And Amala Paul In Blouse Back Designs 859996

Get That Extra Glam Like Kajal Aggarwal, Hansika Motwani, And Amala Paul In Blouse Back Designs 859997

Get That Extra Glam Like Kajal Aggarwal, Hansika Motwani, And Amala Paul In Blouse Back Designs 860001

Amala Paul

The beauty Amala shows her sass in the six-yard elegance in a floral see-through saree, which is paired with the thin slip sparkling Blouse. The square back blouse design adds an extra dose of sensuousness. With minimal makeup, she completes her look.

Get That Extra Glam Like Kajal Aggarwal, Hansika Motwani, And Amala Paul In Blouse Back Designs 860000

Get That Extra Glam Like Kajal Aggarwal, Hansika Motwani, And Amala Paul In Blouse Back Designs 859999

Whose look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

