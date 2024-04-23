Vintage Vibes: Kajal Aggarwal looks stunning in an off-white layered lehenga set with floral embroidery, Priced at Rs. 99,500

Regarding fashion, the lehenga set is a timeless symbol of elegance and grace. It’s a timeless, sophisticated pick that will always stay in style. Kajal Aggarwal, a dazzling actress, is leading the way in highlighting the beauty of lehenga. She recently surprised everyone in a gorgeous off-white lehenga ensemble, demonstrating why lehengas are a perennial favorite. Let’s delve into the charm of ethnic lehengas and witness how Kajal Aggarwal continues to steal the stage with her beautiful appearance.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Ethnic Lehenga Set-

Kajal Aggarwal’s off-white lehenga set is a sight to behold. The four-tiered skirt, made of tulle fabric, is adorned with intricate off-white thread embroidery, adding a mesmerizing touch. The skirt’s tiered design creates a graceful flow as she moves. The ensemble is modernized with a silk floral quilted bralette, while an ethereal organza dupatta, embroidered and highlighted with tassels, is draped over it. This stunning outfit from Aikeyah is priced at Rs. 99,500.

Kajal’s Beauty Appearance-

Kajal’s hair is styled in a messy, curled bun hairstyle, adding a touch of glamour to her appearance. Her makeup is kept soft and natural, focusing on radiant skin, subtle eyeshadow, and a nude lip gloss color, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. Kajal opted for minimal yet stylish accessories such as statement pearls, an embellished layered necklace, a green stone pendant necklace, silver rings by Anaqa Jewels and paired with white heels, enhancing the overall elegance of her ensemble without overpowering it.

We're sure you loved Kajal's ethnic look as much as we did.