Get the daring deep plunge design to your lehenga blouse like Esha Gupta [Photos]

Esha Gupta‘s recent appearance in a stunningly embroidered white lehenga choli has left fashion enthusiasts buzzing with excitement. This exquisite ensemble is a testament to the timeless charm of lehengas, a staple choice for those seeking to blend tradition and style seamlessly. Esha’s choice of a white lehenga choli, adorned with intricate embroidery, exudes sheer sophistication and elegance.

The focal point of Esha’s ensemble is undoubtedly the deep plunge neckline adorning her blouse. This daring trend has been taking the fashion world by storm, and Esha effortlessly flaunted its allure. The deep plunge neckline not only adds an element of sensuality to the outfit but also draws attention to the wearer’s neckline and collarbones, creating a glamorous and confident look.

To recreate this captivating look, you can opt for a similar embroidered white lehenga choli. The beauty of lehengas lies in their versatility, allowing you to adapt them to various styles and designs. Whether it’s for a wedding, festival, or any grand celebration, a white lehenga choli is a timeless choice that can be accessorized and styled to suit the occasion.

When it comes to accessorizing, aim to strike a harmonious balance between extravagance and simplicity. Statement jewellery pieces, such as chandelier earrings, chunky bangles, or a maang tikka, can elevate your look to new heights. Don’t forget to choose a sleek clutch or a traditional potli bag to complete the ensemble.

Esha Gupta’s makeup choices perfectly complemented her lehenga choli. She opted for dewy soft eyes with shimmery eyeshadows, which radiated elegance and charm. To replicate this look, consider using earthy tones and soft, shimmering eyeshadows. Highlighter applied delicately to your cheekbones can provide that youthful and radiant glow, ensuring all eyes are on you.

As for the hairstyle, Esha’s wavy locks added a touch of romance and enchantment to her overall appearance. Loose waves or soft curls can effortlessly create a similar effect, making them a wonderful choice for a special occasion. Alternatively, you can opt for a sleek bun adorned with fresh flowers or decorative pins for a more traditional and classic feel.

Esha Gupta’s lehenga choli ensemble offers a wealth of inspiration for those seeking to infuse boldness and elegance into their ethnic wardrobe. The deep plunge neckline trend is here to stay, and with the right accessories, makeup, and hairstyle, you can make a lasting impression at any event. So, embrace this fashion-forward trend, adapt it to your style, and let your inner diva shine. With a white lehenga choli as your canvas, the possibilities for creating your signature look are endless.