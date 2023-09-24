Movies | Celebrities

Get the daring deep plunge design to your lehenga blouse like Esha Gupta [Photos]

Esha Gupta's recent appearance in a stunningly embroidered white lehenga choli has left fashion enthusiasts buzzing with excitement. Scroll below to check on the look as we decode

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Sep,2023 12:30:09
Get the daring deep plunge design to your lehenga blouse like Esha Gupta [Photos] 854955

Esha Gupta‘s recent appearance in a stunningly embroidered white lehenga choli has left fashion enthusiasts buzzing with excitement. This exquisite ensemble is a testament to the timeless charm of lehengas, a staple choice for those seeking to blend tradition and style seamlessly. Esha’s choice of a white lehenga choli, adorned with intricate embroidery, exudes sheer sophistication and elegance.

The focal point of Esha’s ensemble is undoubtedly the deep plunge neckline adorning her blouse. This daring trend has been taking the fashion world by storm, and Esha effortlessly flaunted its allure. The deep plunge neckline not only adds an element of sensuality to the outfit but also draws attention to the wearer’s neckline and collarbones, creating a glamorous and confident look.

To recreate this captivating look, you can opt for a similar embroidered white lehenga choli. The beauty of lehengas lies in their versatility, allowing you to adapt them to various styles and designs. Whether it’s for a wedding, festival, or any grand celebration, a white lehenga choli is a timeless choice that can be accessorized and styled to suit the occasion.

When it comes to accessorizing, aim to strike a harmonious balance between extravagance and simplicity. Statement jewellery pieces, such as chandelier earrings, chunky bangles, or a maang tikka, can elevate your look to new heights. Don’t forget to choose a sleek clutch or a traditional potli bag to complete the ensemble.

Check out-

Get the daring deep plunge design to your lehenga blouse like Esha Gupta [Photos] 854952

Get the daring deep plunge design to your lehenga blouse like Esha Gupta [Photos] 854953

Get the daring deep plunge design to your lehenga blouse like Esha Gupta [Photos] 854954

Esha Gupta’s makeup choices perfectly complemented her lehenga choli. She opted for dewy soft eyes with shimmery eyeshadows, which radiated elegance and charm. To replicate this look, consider using earthy tones and soft, shimmering eyeshadows. Highlighter applied delicately to your cheekbones can provide that youthful and radiant glow, ensuring all eyes are on you.

As for the hairstyle, Esha’s wavy locks added a touch of romance and enchantment to her overall appearance. Loose waves or soft curls can effortlessly create a similar effect, making them a wonderful choice for a special occasion. Alternatively, you can opt for a sleek bun adorned with fresh flowers or decorative pins for a more traditional and classic feel.

Esha Gupta’s lehenga choli ensemble offers a wealth of inspiration for those seeking to infuse boldness and elegance into their ethnic wardrobe. The deep plunge neckline trend is here to stay, and with the right accessories, makeup, and hairstyle, you can make a lasting impression at any event. So, embrace this fashion-forward trend, adapt it to your style, and let your inner diva shine. With a white lehenga choli as your canvas, the possibilities for creating your signature look are endless.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Esha Gupta Goes Bold In Multi-color Strapless Bodycon In Silhouette Lights 851824
Esha Gupta Goes Bold In Multi-color Strapless Bodycon In Silhouette Lights
Mouni Roy And Esha Gupta Exude Glitter And Glamour In Ivory See-through Saree, Designer Blouse With Choker 851116
Mouni Roy And Esha Gupta Exude Glitter And Glamour In Ivory See-through Saree, Designer Blouse With Choker
Esha Gupta is one hot mess in this lavender bikini set, see photos 850323
Esha Gupta is one hot mess in this lavender bikini set, see photos
Esha Gupta is having a blast in Ibiza, come check out 821314
Esha Gupta is having a blast in Ibiza, come check out
Uff Haye Garmi: Esha Gupta's burning hot avatar in pics 820855
Uff Haye Garmi: Esha Gupta’s burning hot avatar in pics
Special Throwback: Esha Gupta's bold and beautiful chic gym avatar is burning hot 819896
Special Throwback: Esha Gupta’s bold and beautiful chic gym avatar is burning hot

Latest Stories

Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohsin Khan and Parth Samthaan show the best baggy jeans to add to your closet [Photos] 854812
Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohsin Khan and Parth Samthaan show the best baggy jeans to add to your closet [Photos]
As a daughter, I have always felt very empowered and privileged: Simple Kaul 854253
As a daughter, I have always felt very empowered and privileged: Simple Kaul
Palak Tiwari shares heartwarming moments with her family on Ganesh Chaturthi 854696
Palak Tiwari shares heartwarming moments with her family on Ganesh Chaturthi
Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi and Lakshmi to start a new life together 854670
Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi and Lakshmi to start a new life together
Pooja Hegde visits Kartik Aaryan’s home for Ganpati darshan 854741
Pooja Hegde visits Kartik Aaryan’s home for Ganpati darshan
Pranita Subhash shines in a glamorous beige party wear gown 854765
Pranita Subhash shines in a glamorous beige party wear gown
Read Latest News