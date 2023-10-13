Movies | Celebrities

Glam on go! Aisha & Neha Sharma’s weekend makeover [Photos]

Join us on this exciting journey as we follow the gorgeous sisters, Aisha and Neha Sharma, on their weekend makeover adventure, where they turn the ordinary into extraordinary, adding a dash of glamour to their days off!

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 Oct,2023 15:30:15
Glam on go! Aisha & Neha Sharma’s weekend makeover [Photos] 860976

Weekends are the ultimate escape from the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, a blissful 48-hour window where we get to hit the pause button on our busy schedules and indulge in some much-needed R&R (rest & recreation). It’s those precious two days when the world gives us a pass to have a little extra fun, rejuvenate, and recharge our spirits. And what better way to kickstart the weekend vibe than with a fabulous makeover? Join us on this exciting journey as we follow the gorgeous sisters, Aisha and Neha Sharma, on their weekend makeover adventure, where they turn the ordinary into extraordinary, adding a dash of glamour to their days off!

Aisha Sharma’s cosy day out

Aisha Sharma, the epitome of style and glamour, kicked off her weekend in a sizzling orange cutout deep neck top, paired effortlessly with chic black pants. With wavy locks cascading down her shoulders and a hint of minimal makeup, Aisha exuded an aura of casual elegance. As she relished some delectable moments at a restaurant, she let her fans in on the cozy, weekend escapade she was embarking on. But that’s not all – she also offered a sneak peek into her life in the fast lane with a glimpse of the latest book she received as a thoughtful gift. It’s safe to say Aisha knows how to turn even the simplest moments into dazzling memories!

Glam on go! Aisha & Neha Sharma’s weekend makeover [Photos] 860974

Neha Sharma: Home is where the glam is

Neha Sharma, the queen of understated grandeur, welcomed the weekend with a series of stunning snapshots, all taken within the comfort of her home. Dressed to impress in a deep neck halter neck black top, Neha oozed confidence and sophistication. Keeping her look subtly elegant with dewy makeup and a casual hairbun, she set new standards for weekend fashion goals. As if her chic ensemble wasn’t enough to make her followers swoon, Neha treated herself to a delightful spread of scrumptious oysters and refreshing mocktails. With a caption that simply read, “weekend ready” and a black love heart emoji, Neha Sharma left no doubt that home is where the glam is, especially when you’re in her stylish company.

Glam on go! Aisha & Neha Sharma’s weekend makeover [Photos] 860975

In a world where weekends are our escape from the ordinary, Aisha and Neha Sharma know exactly how to turn those precious moments into a feast for the eyes. Whether it’s a night out at a restaurant or a cozy evening at home, these glamorous sisters redefine weekend perfection, reminding us all that the weekend isn’t just a break from the routine – it’s a canvas for creating unforgettable memories!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

