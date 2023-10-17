Neha Sharma Blooms In Beautiful Pink Lehenga With Diamond Necklace, Checkout Photos

The gorgeous Neha Sharma is making waves in the fashion world with her traditional flair. The diva shows her blooming glam in the beautiful pink lehenga. Once again, with her dreamy allure, Neha makes fans’ hearts skip a beat. Let’s check out her full look.

Neha Sharma In Pink Lehenga

Wow, wow, and how! Neha Sharma looks beautiful in the traditional lehenga from Shanti Banaras clothing brand. The plunging neckline gold banarsi blouse accentuates the beautiful neckline. She pairs this with the beautiful pink long lehenga skirt with gold embroidery, flaunting her curvaceous midriff. With the matching see-through dupatta, she completes her alluring look. In this desi avatar, Neha looks alluring.

That’s not all! Neha blooms in the beautiful pink lehenga with attractive makeup. She adorns her look with a small diamond stud earring and layered necklace, adding an extra dose of glamour. Her hair is styled in a ponytail with flying flicks. Beautiful black eyes, rosy cheeks, and pink lips give her a blooming glow. With the black bindi, she completes her desi-ness.

Throughout the series of photos, Neha Sharma flaunts her picturesque figure. In the striking poses, she left her fans swooning. With her blooming avatar, Neha has managed to make hearts flutter.

Did you like Neha Sharma’s blooming look in a pink lehenga with a diamond necklace set? Let us know in the comments.