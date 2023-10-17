Movies | Celebrities

Neha Sharma Blooms In Beautiful Pink Lehenga With Diamond Necklace

Check out Neha Sharma's blooming avatar in the beautiful pink lehenga she pairs with a sparkling diamond necklace. Instagram photos are mentioned below

Aarti Tiwari
17 Oct,2023
The gorgeous Neha Sharma is making waves in the fashion world with her traditional flair. The diva shows her blooming glam in the beautiful pink lehenga. Once again, with her dreamy allure, Neha makes fans’ hearts skip a beat. Let’s check out her full look.

Neha Sharma In Pink Lehenga

Wow, wow, and how! Neha Sharma looks beautiful in the traditional lehenga from Shanti Banaras clothing brand. The plunging neckline gold banarsi blouse accentuates the beautiful neckline. She pairs this with the beautiful pink long lehenga skirt with gold embroidery, flaunting her curvaceous midriff. With the matching see-through dupatta, she completes her alluring look. In this desi avatar, Neha looks alluring.

That’s not all! Neha blooms in the beautiful pink lehenga with attractive makeup. She adorns her look with a small diamond stud earring and layered necklace, adding an extra dose of glamour. Her hair is styled in a ponytail with flying flicks. Beautiful black eyes, rosy cheeks, and pink lips give her a blooming glow. With the black bindi, she completes her desi-ness.

Neha Sharma Blooms In Beautiful Pink Lehenga With Diamond Necklace, Checkout Photos 862075

Neha Sharma Blooms In Beautiful Pink Lehenga With Diamond Necklace, Checkout Photos 862076

Throughout the series of photos, Neha Sharma flaunts her picturesque figure. In the striking poses, she left her fans swooning. With her blooming avatar, Neha has managed to make hearts flutter.

Did you like Neha Sharma’s blooming look in a pink lehenga with a diamond necklace set? Let us know in the comments.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

