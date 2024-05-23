Neha Sharma Gives Bossy Vibe In Grey Blazer Set For Illegal Season 3

Neha Sharma, a well-known fashion killer, has made headlines with her latest series, ‘Illegal Season 3′. Her performance in the series’ last two seasons is the only thing that has garnered appreciation for her role as a lawyer. Neha’s fashion choices, including a grey blazer set, grabbed headlines as she promoted the series. Check out her most recent fashion statement here.

Neha Sharma’s Grey Blazer Set Appearance-

The stunning actress looked chic in a grey blazer ensemble. The ensemble includes a round neckline drape, a full-sleeve georgette shirt, and matching colored pocket slacks, allowing the lively colors to stand out against the neutral background. The matching long-sleeve blazer adds to the bright and cheery feel.

Neha’s Style Appearance-

Neha Sharma’s beauty is equally alluring as her sense of fashion. She dresses up her stunning saree with long silver earrings and rings and paired with metallic stilettos, adding a touch of elegance. Her sleek, combed, side-parted straight hairstyle frames her face nicely, emphasizing her eyes. Her outfit combines glam makeup, peachy cheeks, and glossy lipstick. Neha effortlessly demonstrates her stunning appeal throughout her captivating appearance.

About Illegal Season 3

Illegal is a season 3 drama series starring Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra, and Satyadeep Mishra. It is directed by Sahir Raza and will begin streaming on JioCinema on May 29, 2024.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.