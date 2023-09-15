Movies | Snippets

Aisha Sharma Looks Sensuous In Black Bralette With Denim In Sunkissed Photo, Neha Sharma Says 'Sunshine Girl'

Aisha Sharma shares photos from her vacation on Instagram, soaring the sensuality bar in a black bralette with denim. Her sister Neha Sharma reacts

Author: Aarti Tiwari
15 Sep,2023 13:00:09
Aisha Sharma Looks Sensuous In Black Bralette With Denim In Sunkissed Photo, Neha Sharma Says 'Sunshine Girl' 851687

Aisha Sharma is a stunning Indian actress and model. She often makes it to the headlines with her striking appearances on her Instagram handle. Today, she is soaring the sensuality bar in a black bralette and denim.

Decoding Aisha Sharma’s Sensuous Glam In Black Bralette And Denim

On Thursday, Aisha Sharma took to her social media handle and shared a series of photos decoding her sensuousness, wearing a black strapless netted bralette with dual-color denim. In the revealing avatar, she raises the sensuality with her striking poses in the sunkissed photos.

What’s more? Aisha opts for a gold chain and round studs to adorn her sensuous glam. With her hair open and bare skin, she made hearts flutter. The unfiltered snaps that show nature’s beauty on her Chicago vacation are buzzing on the internet. The actress unleashes her quirkiness in the sunkissed photos. “Bare-faced and loving it,” Aisha captioned the post.

Aisha Sharma Looks Sensuous In Black Bralette With Denim In Sunkissed Photo, Neha Sharma Says 'Sunshine Girl' 851683

Aisha Sharma Looks Sensuous In Black Bralette With Denim In Sunkissed Photo, Neha Sharma Says 'Sunshine Girl' 851684

Aisha Sharma Looks Sensuous In Black Bralette With Denim In Sunkissed Photo, Neha Sharma Says 'Sunshine Girl' 851685

Caught in the sensuous moment, her sister Neha Sharma couldn’t resist expressing her love. “Sunshine girl,” she wrote in the comments. On the other hand, a user in the comments said, “Wow you’re looking so beautiful and gorgeous.”

Aisha Sharma Looks Sensuous In Black Bralette With Denim In Sunkissed Photo, Neha Sharma Says 'Sunshine Girl' 851686

Aisha Sharma Work Front

The actress made her debut with Ayushmann Khurrana’s music video Ik Vaari. She has also appeared in the thriller movie Satyamev Jayate alongside John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee.

So, did you get like Aisha Sharma’s unfiltered snap? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

