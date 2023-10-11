Television | Celebrities

Style This Wedding Season In Crop Top Lehenga Like Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, And Shehnaaz Gill

As the wedding season has arrived, you must be looking for some amazing options; take cues from Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, and Shehnaaz Gill for crop top lehenga styles.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
11 Oct,2023 10:15:09
Style This Wedding Season In Crop Top Lehenga Like Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, And Shehnaaz Gill 860232

At the wedding, after Bride’s stunning look, everyone looks at the braidsmade, so you need to look your best. But if you are confused about what to wear, style this wedding season in a crop top lehenga set like Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, and Shehnaaz Gill.

Nia Sharma’s Gold Lehenga

The ever-charming Nia Sharma shows sensuousness in the beautiful beige gold lehenga set. The crop top round neck blouse paired with the low waist skirt looks stunning. She styles her look with the bold red lips and gold jhumkas.

Style This Wedding Season In Crop Top Lehenga Like Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, And Shehnaaz Gill 860227

Style This Wedding Season In Crop Top Lehenga Like Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, And Shehnaaz Gill 860228

Style This Wedding Season In Crop Top Lehenga Like Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, And Shehnaaz Gill 860229

Style This Wedding Season In Crop Top Lehenga Like Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, And Shehnaaz Gill 860230

Style This Wedding Season In Crop Top Lehenga Like Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, And Shehnaaz Gill 860231

Mouni Roy’s Ivory Lehenga

Be the center of attraction like Mouni Roy in the beautiful ivory lehenga embellished with silver sequins. The sleeveless deep-neck crop top blouse and matching skirt complement her simplicity. The white dupatta with a silver border gives her a sense of style. She looks gorgeous with the long jhumkas, smokey eyes, and glossy lips.

Style This Wedding Season In Crop Top Lehenga Like Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, And Shehnaaz Gill 860221

Style This Wedding Season In Crop Top Lehenga Like Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, And Shehnaaz Gill 860222

Style This Wedding Season In Crop Top Lehenga Like Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, And Shehnaaz Gill 860223

Style This Wedding Season In Crop Top Lehenga Like Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, And Shehnaaz Gill 860224

Style This Wedding Season In Crop Top Lehenga Like Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, And Shehnaaz Gill 860225

Shehnaaz Gill’s Lime Lehenga

‘Thank You For Coming’ actress Shehnaaz shows charm in the green lehenga set. The full-sleeved crop top blouse with a v-neckline gives her a sense of style, and the plain lehenga skirt complements her style. The pink net dupatta with round gold embellishments looks sparkling. The choker necklace and minimal makeup round her appearance.

Style This Wedding Season In Crop Top Lehenga Like Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, And Shehnaaz Gill 860226

Whose look did you like the most? Share with us.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Mouni Roy's chic checkered outfit wins hearts on social media 860193
Mouni Roy’s chic checkered outfit wins hearts on social media
In Photos: Shehnaaz Gill Quirky 'School Girl' Vibe In Collar Top And Pleated Skirt 859926
In Photos: Shehnaaz Gill Quirky ‘School Girl’ Vibe In Collar Top And Pleated Skirt
“What a day” Mouni Roy drops photodump from Qatar, husband Suraj Nambiar, Disha Patani & Krishna Shroff caught candid 860011
“What a day” Mouni Roy drops photodump from Qatar, husband Suraj Nambiar, Disha Patani & Krishna Shroff caught candid
BFF Day Out! Disha Patani, Krishna Shroff & Mouni Roy go candid, fans go gaga [Viral Photos] 859812
BFF Day Out! Disha Patani, Krishna Shroff & Mouni Roy go candid, fans go gaga [Viral Photos]
[Photos] Inside TV beauties Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy & Hina Khan’s travel diaries 859691
[Photos] Inside TV beauties Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy & Hina Khan’s travel diaries
Up your glam in blue: Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna & Sunayana Fozdar’s outfit edition 859633
Up your glam in blue: Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna & Sunayana Fozdar’s outfit edition

Latest Stories

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ablaze Internet In Pink Satin Saree, Flaunts Jaw-dropping Curves 860215
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ablaze Internet In Pink Satin Saree, Flaunts Jaw-dropping Curves
Style Your Easy Peasy Day Like Sonakshi Sinha And Kangana Ranaut In Two-piece Outfits 860199
Style Your Easy Peasy Day Like Sonakshi Sinha And Kangana Ranaut In Two-piece Outfits
In Photos: Ashnoor Kaur's Love Affair With Floral Prints In Sharara Suit 860174
In Photos: Ashnoor Kaur’s Love Affair With Floral Prints In Sharara Suit
Cocktail Couture: Style up in bodycon dresses like Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi & Niti Taylor 860083
Cocktail Couture: Style up in bodycon dresses like Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi & Niti Taylor
Alaya F's This Fitness Routine Will Help You Tone Your Body, Watch 860327
Alaya F’s This Fitness Routine Will Help You Tone Your Body, Watch
Steal These Lehenga Designs From Ayesha Singh, Mughda Chaphekar, Niti Taylor & Rupali Ganguly 860235
Steal These Lehenga Designs From Ayesha Singh, Mughda Chaphekar, Niti Taylor & Rupali Ganguly
Read Latest News