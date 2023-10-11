Style This Wedding Season In Crop Top Lehenga Like Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, And Shehnaaz Gill

At the wedding, after Bride’s stunning look, everyone looks at the braidsmade, so you need to look your best. But if you are confused about what to wear, style this wedding season in a crop top lehenga set like Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, and Shehnaaz Gill.

Nia Sharma’s Gold Lehenga

The ever-charming Nia Sharma shows sensuousness in the beautiful beige gold lehenga set. The crop top round neck blouse paired with the low waist skirt looks stunning. She styles her look with the bold red lips and gold jhumkas.

Mouni Roy’s Ivory Lehenga

Be the center of attraction like Mouni Roy in the beautiful ivory lehenga embellished with silver sequins. The sleeveless deep-neck crop top blouse and matching skirt complement her simplicity. The white dupatta with a silver border gives her a sense of style. She looks gorgeous with the long jhumkas, smokey eyes, and glossy lips.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Lime Lehenga

‘Thank You For Coming’ actress Shehnaaz shows charm in the green lehenga set. The full-sleeved crop top blouse with a v-neckline gives her a sense of style, and the plain lehenga skirt complements her style. The pink net dupatta with round gold embellishments looks sparkling. The choker necklace and minimal makeup round her appearance.

Whose look did you like the most? Share with us.