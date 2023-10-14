Television | Celebrities

The love for lehenga is never-ending. Be the show stealer wherever you go in designer lehenga like Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, and Surbhi Jyoti. Check out the photos below in the article

Whether it is a festive occasion or a wedding season, the charisma of lehengas never fails to steal the show with its elegant and classy look. If you are looking for some amazing options for your function, take designer lehenga inspiration from TV divas Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, and Surbhi Jyoti.

Hina Khan’s Black Lehenga

Show your inner charm like Hina in this stunning black lehenga set. The bold and stylish plunging bralette blouse with cut-out gives modern-day vibes. Paired with the netted black gold lehenga skirt, she looks sassy. The ruffle dupatta gives her that ‘Queen’ vibes, and we love it. What say?

Surbhi Chandna’s White Lehenga

Be beautiful wherever you go, just like Surbhi Chandna in this white gown. This floral print see-through bustier blouse looks beautiful, defining her sensuous glam. She pairs this with the matching long lehenga skirt and dupatta. She looks glamorous with the diamond long necklace set and pearl choker necklace, making it the perfect choice for you.

Surbhi Jyoti’s Ivory Lehenga

In the allure of ethnic drape, Surbhi Jyoti shows how to grace the feminine vibes in this ivory lehenga. The actress pairs the stones-embroidered slip bralette blouse with the lehenga skirt, creating a monotone look. In contrast, the sheer dupatta completes her glam. With the green motif and diamond embellished necklace set, maan tika, bangles, and nose pin, she exudes Indian woman vibes.

