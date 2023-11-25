Go quirky with pantsuits! Jennifer Winget & Wamiqa Gabbi’s style tips

Wamiqa Gabbi and Jennifer Winget are here to redefine quirky pantsuit vibes, and they’re doing it with a bang!

Wamiqa Gabbi looks stunning in striped blue pantsuit

First up, we have Wamiqa Gabbi, who decided to paint the town blue – literally – with a sizzling blue striped pantsuit. But she didn’t stop there; oh no, she threw in some golden magic with heavy ethnic long necklaces, rings to glam up those hands, and the pièce de résistance – black pointed heels adorned with sequins. Wamiqa just declared that pantsuits can be sassy, classy, and a whole lot of fabulous!

Jennifer turns boho boss

Meanwhile, Jennifer Winget is turning heads in a multi-colored bohemian pantsuit extravaganza. Picture this: a deep plunge neck bralette paired with high-waisted pants and a jacket that’s a work of art in itself. But that’s not all – long locks, sleek eyebrows, dewy eyes, and pink lips make the glam squad complete. And let’s not forget the finishing touches – hoop earrings and golden bangles, because why not? Jennifer just gave us a masterclass in how to turn a pantsuit into a boho-chic masterpiece.

So, whether you’re vibing with Wamiqa’s blue allure or Jennifer’s bohemian rhapsody, these divas are proof that the pantsuit game just got a whole lot more interesting!