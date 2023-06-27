ADVERTISEMENT
Gorgeous! Hansika Motwani turns glam bar on in casual chocolate hued t-shirt

Hansika Motwani, the stunning actress, recently turned up the glam quotient with her casual yet captivating style. She took to her Instagram handle to share a candid picture that had fans swooning, check out below-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Jun,2023 22:05:35
Hansika Motwani, the stunning actress, recently turned up the glam quotient with her casual yet captivating style. She took to her Instagram handle to share a candid picture that had fans swooning. In the photo, Hansika can be seen exuding charm as she poses with a heart sign symbol.

Hansika Motwani’s gorgeous look

The actress opted for a chocolate-hued t-shirt, adding a touch of sophistication to her casual look. Her choice of outfit perfectly complemented her natural beauty and radiant smile. With her long wavy hair cascading down her shoulders, Hansika exuded an effortless elegance.

Hansika paid attention to the finer details, as evident from her laminated bold eyebrows and perfectly styled pink lips, enhancing her features and adding a touch of glamour. Her overall appearance was a testament to her impeccable fashion sense and ability to effortlessly exude confidence.

Have a look-

The candid picture shared by Hansika Motwani on her Instagram handle instantly captivated the hearts of her followers. Comments poured in, appreciating her beauty and style. Fans couldn’t help but admire her effortless charm and expressed their adoration through likes and heartfelt comments.

Reactions

One wrote, “Congratulations My cute sweet dreams girl”

Another wrote, “Sending you lots of love on a Monday blues Darling 💙 @ihansika”

What are your views on the above stylefile by Hansika Motwani? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

