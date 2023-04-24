ADVERTISEMENT
Hansika Motwani and hubby Sohael Khaturiya are 'couple goals' (romantic video alert)

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
24 Apr,2023 10:34:48
Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya are couple goals in the true and genuine sense of the term. The two of them have been in love with each other for the longtime and well, ever since the time they decided to get married and make the announcement public for all their fans, it has been a wonderful experience for the fans. Her admirers love her wholeheartedly and that’s why, they always support her for everything come what may. As a performing artiste, Hansika Motwani has been doing a good job since a child actress and well, who doesn’t appreciate her work in Shaka Laka Boom Boom ladies and gentlemen?

Check out Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya are giving couple goals to their fans:

The best thing about both Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya is that come what may, they don’t shy away from showing their love and affection to each other in public. Their Instagram reel game is super strong and well, that’s why, to all those young couples out there, we are today here to give you all a glimpse as to how to embrace your partner and make him or her feel extremely special. Well, do you all want to check it out and understand better? See below folks right away –

Well, on a scale of 1-10, how much will you all rate Hansika Motwani’s cute video in terms of couple goals? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

