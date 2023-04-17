Hansika Motwani is one of the most popular and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The beautiful damsel started her career many years back as a TV artiste in the popular TV show ‘Shaka Laka Boom Boom’ and well, as far as professional accolades are concerned, they have never really stopped coming for her. In all these years, she’s achieved tremendous success as an artiste and well, her fandom makes everyone proud for her. After her share of success in the TV industry, Hansika Motwani grabbed attention of the fans in the South regional entertainment industry with her work and well, all that has certainly helped her.

Check out Hansika Motwani’s latest Instagram story that you will love:

As an actress, Hansika Motwani always ensures that she keeps up with the latest social media trends. Well, that’s why, she’s also quite active on social media. Be it in posts or photos, Hansika Motwani loves to share it all with her fans. Well, this time, the beautiful diva has shared an adorable car selfie from her end while simultaneously attaching a popular song called “Dangerously in love” and well, we love the connection, don’t we? See below folks –

