Hansika Motwani Exudes Elegance In Pastel Blue Saree With Designer Blouse, See Pics!

Hansika Motwani has returned with a sizzling-hot appearance in a not-so-desi avatar, causing a stir on social media. The lovely South Indian actress is well-known for her immaculate sense of style and ability to create something unique. The actress regularly impresses her admirers with her conventional glam, but she has fascinated us with her fusion style in the latest photographs. Please take a look at her traditional outfit below!

Hansika Motwani’s Blue Saree With Blouse Appearance-

In the most recent pictures, Hansika looked stylish in a scorching look. She wore a delicate pastel blue sequin saree with a V-neckline beige sleeveless top with studded details. The actress looks stunning in her sequin saree, which has a glossy shine. The designer saree nicely defines Hansika’s voluptuous shape and captivates us with its blue allure. The outfit is from Rimple and Harpreet and costs Rs. 2,95,000.

Hansika’s Glam Appearance-

When it comes to Hansika’s appealing appearance in pastel, the actress adds a touch of elegance with the large layered earrings, a green layered necklace, a kada, and rings. The matching bangle completes her look. She let her hair wavy open and casually experimented with her appearance. With pink shimmery eye makeup, blushy cheeks, and matte pink lips, Hansika creates the perfect blend of grace and charm. In the photos, she flaunts her dazzling appearance in a sequin saree with a charismatic beauty.

