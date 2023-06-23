ADVERTISEMENT
Hansika Motwani gets accused of weight loss surgery post marriage, actress reacts

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 Jun,2023 19:00:37
Hansika Motwani, the beloved star of Tamil and Telugu cinema, has mesmerized audiences with her versatile performances alongside a plethora of leading actors. From Vijay to Suriya, Karthi to Dhanush, Hansika has shared the screen with some of the biggest names in the industry. However, it was her recent transformation that caught the attention of her fans. With a noticeable weight loss and a youthful appearance, the 31-year-old actress left her admirers in awe.

Seizing the opportunity to celebrate International Yoga Day, Hansika posted a series of captivating pictures showcasing her yoga poses on June 21st. As expected, the Instagram comments section became a battleground of opinions, with one particular troll insinuating that her physical changes were the result of cosmetic procedures rather than genuine yoga practice.

Hansika, with her trademark wit, took a firm stand and replied to the troll, emphasizing the hard work she put into achieving her current look and highlighting the positive impact of yoga on spreading love and reducing hate. She said, “Well I can speak for myself. That its taken a lot of hardwork to look the way I look now. Which includes a lot of Yoga. Also fun fact Yoga also helps to spread positivity n less hate”. As quoted by India Glitz.

Undeterred by the naysayers, Hansika continues to dominate the silver screen, juggling multiple film projects such as ‘Partner,’ ‘105 Minutes,’ ‘My Name Is Shruthi,’ ‘Rowdy Baby,’ ‘Guardian,’ ‘Gandhari,’ and ‘Man.’ Additionally, she is also gracing the digital world as the lead in the web series ‘Nasha’ and ‘MY3,’ showcasing her versatility across various mediums.

