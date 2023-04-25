Hansika Motwani introduces her family to outside world, check out

Hansika Motwani is one of the most gorgeous and talented beauties that we currently have in the South regional entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the entertainment industry for many years and well, she started her career as a child artiste. We all know quite well how she performed when she was earlier a part of Shaka Laka Boom Boom TV show. It was a rage for fans and admirers all over the country and it certainly played a huge role in helping Hansika Motwani who she is today. Soon after the success of the show, Hansika Motwani became a part of the South regional entertainment industry and well, from there onwards, she simply never looked back and how.

Check out Hansika Motwani is winning hearts with her cute family video:

It’s not daily that Hansika Motwani fans can get to witness her personal life details. But guess what folks? This time, the gorgeous diva took to her social media handle to reshare a fan-edited video which shows her family members in great details. The video is going viral everywhere on social media and well, we are truly in awe of her for real. Well, do you all want to check it out and admire her for the same? See below folks –

Personal Life:

Currently, Hansika Motwani is married to the love of her life aka Sohael Khaturiya and well, we are loving the way they are happy together in each other's company.