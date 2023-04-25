ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Hansika Motwani introduces her family to outside world, check out

Check out how Hansika Motwani is showing her family to the outside world

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
25 Apr,2023 08:11:32
Hansika Motwani introduces her family to outside world, check out

Hansika Motwani is one of the most gorgeous and talented beauties that we currently have in the South regional entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the entertainment industry for many years and well, she started her career as a child artiste. We all know quite well how she performed when she was earlier a part of Shaka Laka Boom Boom TV show. It was a rage for fans and admirers all over the country and it certainly played a huge role in helping Hansika Motwani who she is today. Soon after the success of the show, Hansika Motwani became a part of the South regional entertainment industry and well, from there onwards, she simply never looked back and how.

Check out Hansika Motwani is winning hearts with her cute family video:

It’s not daily that Hansika Motwani fans can get to witness her personal life details. But guess what folks? This time, the gorgeous diva took to her social media handle to reshare a fan-edited video which shows her family members in great details. The video is going viral everywhere on social media and well, we are truly in awe of her for real. Well, do you all want to check it out and admire her for the same? See below folks –

Personal Life:

Currently, Hansika Motwani is married to the love of her life aka Sohael Khaturiya and well, we are loving the way they are happy together in each other’s company. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Couple Goals: Hansika Motwani and husband Sohael Khaturiya’s unseen moments
Couple Goals: Hansika Motwani and husband Sohael Khaturiya’s unseen moments
Hansika Motwani and hubby Sohael Khaturiya are 'couple goals' (romantic video alert)
Hansika Motwani and hubby Sohael Khaturiya are 'couple goals' (romantic video alert)
In Photos: Hansika Motwani’s weight loss journey will keep you motivated
In Photos: Hansika Motwani’s weight loss journey will keep you motivated
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Watch: Hansika Motwani gets asked where she is going? Actress gives savage reply
Watch: Hansika Motwani gets asked where she is going? Actress gives savage reply
Hansika Motwani shares special message for Kajal Aggarwal's son, check out
Hansika Motwani shares special message for Kajal Aggarwal's son, check out
Latest Stories
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Mr. Khurana sees Rajveer as Palki’s perfect partner
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Mr. Khurana sees Rajveer as Palki’s perfect partner
Exclusive: Ayesha Kapoor joins the cast of Shemaroo Umang's Raazz Mahal
Exclusive: Ayesha Kapoor joins the cast of Shemaroo Umang's Raazz Mahal
The Best Of Varun Dhawan
The Best Of Varun Dhawan
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi learns about Lakshmi being trapped by terrorists
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi learns about Lakshmi being trapped by terrorists
"Deepika Has The Right To Ask For.....," Actress Madhoo Raises Voice Against Inequality In B-town
"Deepika Has The Right To Ask For.....," Actress Madhoo Raises Voice Against Inequality In B-town
Exclusive: Vaidehi Nair quits Raazz Mahal; joins the cast of short film Suno Toh
Exclusive: Vaidehi Nair quits Raazz Mahal; joins the cast of short film Suno Toh
Read Latest News