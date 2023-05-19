Hansika Motwani is in awe of husband Sohael Khaturiya's love expression, come check out

Hansika Motwani gets all awe with her husband, Sohael Khaturiya, after the latter shared an adoring message for her on his official social media handle. The moment is truly giving us butterflies

From her debut as a child artist to her stellar performances in movies like “Engeyum Kadhal” and “Ok Ok,” Hansika Motwani has showcased her acting prowess with finesse. Beyond her on-screen accomplishments, she has also garnered attention for her philanthropic endeavors, actively supporting causes close to her heart.

Apart from her acting prowess on the screen, the actress also manages to keep her fans hooked to her Instagram profile every other day, with her pictures and posts. And now she has left her fans all super awed sharing an adorable message by her husband Sohael.

Hansika Motwani shares Sohael’s message for her

In the picture, we can see Hansika Motwani wearing a gorgeous embellished red-orange designer saree avatar. She completed the look with her long wavy hair and bold makeup look. She rounded it off with her chic accessories.

Sharing the gorgeous picture of Hansika, Sohael wrote, “how can you take your eyes off her when she looks like a bride every other day” along with love heart emoji.

Sohail Kathuria, a prominent Mumbai-based businessman, holds the esteemed position of designated partner in Hansika Motwani’s event management company. Apart from his involvement in the event management industry, Sohail is an accomplished entrepreneur who has established a successful textile company with a global reach, specializing in garment exports since 1985.

