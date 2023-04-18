Hansika Motwani is a trendy Indian actress who loves to mix traditional and modern styles in her wardrobe. Her fusion look is a signature style, combining Indian wear with western pieces to create a unique and modern outfit. She’s not afraid to wear bold and bright colors and mix and match patterns, making her fashion choices fun and engaging to follow. Owing to that, the actress has now stunned her fans on Instagram with her perfect go-to bossy look on Instagram in a stylish olive green co-Ord set. Scroll beneath to check-

Hansika Motwani shares boss look in olive green shirt dress

In the pictures we can see Hansika Motwani wearing a super stylish olive green bossy avatar. She can be seen wearing a super stylish olive green crop top. She completed the look with mini olive green skirt. The actress completed the look with a stylish olive green blazer. The diva decked it off with her wavy hairdo. Her makeup looked on point, as she teamed it off with her winged eyes and nude pink lips. Her earrings looked on point, as she picked up on small golden hoop earrings.

Take a look-

Work Front

Hansika Motwani made her debut in Telugu cinema with the film “Deshamuduru,” where she starred alongside Allu Arjun. Her charming and bubbly portrayal of the character Vaishali in the movie won the hearts of the youth audience and she quickly gained a significant fan following in Tollywood with her beautiful looks. Despite not achieving a superstar status, Hansika has managed to win a place in the hearts of the people. She has acted in several hit movies in both Telugu and Tamil cinema and is loved by the audience for her charismatic persona.