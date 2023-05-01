Hansika Motwani keeps glam on check in black high-thigh slit dress, see pics

Hansika Motwani’s stylish look in black thigh-high slit dress looks grand, check out pictures below

Hansika made a significant impact on the Telugu film industry with her role in “Deshamuduru,” which won the hearts of young audiences. Starring alongside Allu Arjun, her captivating beauty and youthful demeanour as an innocent character earned her a sizable fan following.

Despite not achieving star status, Hansika captured the hearts of the Tollywood audience with her delightful persona. Her talent and charm were well-received, and she has become a beloved figure in both Kollywood and Tollywood. She has graced numerous successful films throughout her career.

What’s more, the actress has got a stunning fashion sense too. Time and again she keeps her fans enticed with her everyday fashion posts on her social media handle. Owing to that, the actress has now shared a stunning look in black high-thigh slit dress that got us absolutely awestruck by her grace and beauty.

Hansika Motwani shares stylish look in black dress

The Koi Mil Gayya actress took to her Instagram handle on a Saturday to share a stylish photoshoot look. The actress can be seen wearing a beautiful black high-thigh slit dress with an off-shoulder. The diva completed the look with a pair of black stilettos. She rounded off the look with her wavy short hair, filled in eyebrows, dewy eyes and nude pink lips.

She went on to share some more pictures from her rundown, looking all grand and gorgeous in the outfit. Check out below-

What are your thoughts on these above stylish looks? Let us know in the comments below and for more such fashion insights stay tuned.