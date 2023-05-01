ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Hansika Motwani keeps glam on check in black high-thigh slit dress, see pics

Hansika Motwani’s stylish look in black thigh-high slit dress looks grand, check out pictures below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
01 May,2023 20:30:31
Hansika Motwani keeps glam on check in black high-thigh slit dress, see pics

Hansika made a significant impact on the Telugu film industry with her role in “Deshamuduru,” which won the hearts of young audiences. Starring alongside Allu Arjun, her captivating beauty and youthful demeanour as an innocent character earned her a sizable fan following.

Despite not achieving star status, Hansika captured the hearts of the Tollywood audience with her delightful persona. Her talent and charm were well-received, and she has become a beloved figure in both Kollywood and Tollywood. She has graced numerous successful films throughout her career.

What’s more, the actress has got a stunning fashion sense too. Time and again she keeps her fans enticed with her everyday fashion posts on her social media handle. Owing to that, the actress has now shared a stunning look in black high-thigh slit dress that got us absolutely awestruck by her grace and beauty.

Hansika Motwani shares stylish look in black dress

The Koi Mil Gayya actress took to her Instagram handle on a Saturday to share a stylish photoshoot look. The actress can be seen wearing a beautiful black high-thigh slit dress with an off-shoulder. The diva completed the look with a pair of black stilettos. She rounded off the look with her wavy short hair, filled in eyebrows, dewy eyes and nude pink lips.

She went on to share some more pictures from her rundown, looking all grand and gorgeous in the outfit. Check out below-

Hansika Motwani keeps glam on check in black high-thigh slit dress, see pics 800157

Hansika Motwani keeps glam on check in black high-thigh slit dress, see pics 800158

Hansika Motwani keeps glam on check in black high-thigh slit dress, see pics 800159

Hansika Motwani keeps glam on check in black high-thigh slit dress, see pics 800160

Hansika Motwani keeps glam on check in black high-thigh slit dress, see pics 800161

What are your thoughts on these above stylish looks? Let us know in the comments below and for more such fashion insights stay tuned.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
ROFL: Hansika Motwani looks drop-dead gorgeous in black slit one-shoulder outfit, see BTS video
ROFL: Hansika Motwani looks drop-dead gorgeous in black slit one-shoulder outfit, see BTS video
In Pics: Hansika Motwani’s fashion in pastel hues is goals
In Pics: Hansika Motwani’s fashion in pastel hues is goals
The unsung struggles of Hansika Motwani
The unsung struggles of Hansika Motwani
Hansika Motwani cooks special recipe for hubby Sohael Khaturiya, come check out
Hansika Motwani cooks special recipe for hubby Sohael Khaturiya, come check out
Hansika Motwani redefines ‘chic’ in white pantsuit, see pics
Hansika Motwani redefines ‘chic’ in white pantsuit, see pics
Hansika Motwani shares birthday wish for special person, check out
Hansika Motwani shares birthday wish for special person, check out
Latest Stories
Times When Ranveer Singh's Speeches Made Deepika Padukone Emotional On Stage
Times When Ranveer Singh's Speeches Made Deepika Padukone Emotional On Stage
Thuramukham Review: Is The Best Labour Day Film You Will Ever See
Thuramukham Review: Is The Best Labour Day Film You Will Ever See
Exclusive: Krip Kapur Suri to enter Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal
Exclusive: Krip Kapur Suri to enter Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal
Shraddha Kapoor And Her Childhood Pictures, Check Out
Shraddha Kapoor And Her Childhood Pictures, Check Out
How to get minimum-amount loans,as low as Rs 10000?
How to get minimum-amount loans,as low as Rs 10000?
How Cute: Ananya Panday receives special gift from little fan, her reaction will melt you
How Cute: Ananya Panday receives special gift from little fan, her reaction will melt you
Read Latest News