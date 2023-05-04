Hansika Motwani looks ravishing in blue embellished saree, see pics

Hansika Motwani’s Indian fashion quotient has always turned heads, and here’s that one time when the Koi Mil Gayya star stunned us with her sheer look in blue.

Hansika Motwani’s style and fashion have always been top notch. Whether she decks up in western avatars or stunning Indian looks, Hansika has always made sure to turn heads with her astounding sense of fashion. Owing to that, the diva’s throwback ethnic look back from the year 2022 is grabbing all our attention. Scroll down beneath as we decode her look.

Hansika Motwani looks ravishing in blue saree

Hansika Motwani took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures looking all gorgeous in her blue sheer embellished saree. She teamed it off with a stylish embellished off-shoulder blouse. The diva completed the look with her long wavy hairdo. The actress rounded it off with dewy winged eyes, sleek eyebrows and nude lips. To add in the oomph, she completed the look with a subtle amount of rosy blush on her cheeks.

The pictures are from Times Business Awards 2022. Are you in awe with her looks? Let us know

Times Business Awards

The Times Business Award, spearheaded by Optimal Media Solutions (a division of Times Internet Limited), is a platform that aims to recognize and celebrate the achievements of the business community and professional entrepreneurs. The initiative seeks to identify and honor leaders who have excelled in various categories and made significant contributions to their respective fields.

The Times Business Award is a testament to the importance of recognizing the contributions of entrepreneurs and professionals in driving the economy and promoting growth. As such, it is a highly anticipated event that highlights the achievements of outstanding individuals and inspires others to follow in their footsteps. Through this initiative, the business community is encouraged to continue to innovate and strive for excellence, driving India’s economic growth and progress.