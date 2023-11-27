Hansika Motwani pens a heartfelt birthday wish for her late pet dog “Bruzo”

Our pets hold a special place in our hearts, becoming cherished members of our families. Losing them leaves a void that’s often hard to fill. Recently, the talented South Indian actress, Hansika Motwani, took to her Instagram stories to share a heartfelt tribute to her late pet dog, Bruzo. Many of us remember Hansika from her early days in Bollywood, especially in the film Koi Mil Gaya, where she began her journey as a child actor.

In a series of adorable photos, Hansika celebrated what would have been Bruzo’s 14th birthday. The pictures painted a picture of the love and companionship they shared over the years. With a mix of nostalgia and heartfelt emotion, she expressed her love for Bruzo, acknowledging that he is in a better place now. The message resonates with anyone who has experienced the profound bond between a pet and their human family, highlighting the bittersweet journey of celebrating birthdays and milestones even in the absence of our furry friends.

In her touching message, Hansika thanked Bruzo for being a significant part of her life and expressed the daily void she feels in his absence. It’s a poignant reminder of the lasting impact our pets have on our lives and the enduring love we carry for them, even when they are no longer physically by our side.