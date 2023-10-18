Movies | Celebrities

Hansika Motwani Pens Emotional Note For Pet Dog Says, 'Hardest Goodbye'

Hansika Motwani took to her Instagram handle and penned a heart-melting note for her pet dog, which she calls the hardest goodbye on his demise.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 Oct,2023

credit: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika Motwani is a well-known South actress. She began her journey as a child artist in Hindi television but rose to fame in South cinema with her acting skills. However, in personal life, Hansika is very grounded and simple. She loves to enjoy life to the fullest. In addition, she is also a pet lover and has a pet dog whom she named Bruzo. On his demise, the actress pens a heartfelt note.

Hansika Motwani’s Emotional Note On Pet Dog Demise

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hansika Motwani shares with her fans that her pet dog is no more. She shares some adorable photos of her pet along with her and pens an emotional note in her caption.

In the series of photos, Hansika plays with her pet dog, Bruzo. She also shared some unseen photos of her pet. He can be terrified of the problem he suffered while on medication. Hansika got emotional, and in her caption, she shared that it was the hardest goodbye for her. She also prayed that Bruzo Rest In Peace.

Hansika Motwani Pens Emotional Note For Pet Dog Says, 'Hardest Goodbye' 862290

Hansika Motwani Pens Emotional Note For Pet Dog Says, 'Hardest Goodbye' 862291

Hansika Motwani Pens Emotional Note For Pet Dog Says, 'Hardest Goodbye' 862292

Her caption says, “Dearest bruzo This is the hardest good bye ever. We miss you so much, you have been my bestest boy, my lil moousie, no words can express the pain of losing you. Rest in PeacePeace my bruzo I know you are watching us from above. Teddy and Murphy miss their big brother too. Love you.”

