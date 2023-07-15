ADVERTISEMENT
Hansika Motwani pens heart-warming birthday wish for her mother, read

The actress shared a beautiful picture of her mother, accompanied by a heartfelt message that left fans and followers touched by the depth of their bond. Check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 Jul,2023 20:15:55
Hansika Motwani pens heart-warming birthday wish for her mother, read

Hansika Motwani celebrated her mother’s birthday with a touching social media post. The actress shared a beautiful picture of her mother, accompanied by a heartfelt message that left fans and followers touched by the depth of their bond.

Expressing her love and gratitude, Hansika wrote, “Happiest birthday to my world. Our everything ❤️ thank you for being you and giving us your all. Love u Maa.” The message encapsulated the immense love and admiration she holds for her mother, who has played an invaluable role in her life.

The picture, undoubtedly capturing a precious moment between mother and daughter, showcased the strong connection and affection they share. It served as a testament to the profound bond that has supported Hansika throughout her journey in the entertainment industry and beyond.

Here take a look at Hansika’s post:

Hansika Motwani’s heartfelt tribute resonated with many, reminding us all of the unconditional love and selflessness that mothers embody. It showcased the significance of family and the gratitude we feel for those who have been there for us through thick and thin. As fans and well-wishers joined in celebrating her mother’s special day, Hansika Motwani’s heartfelt post served as a touching reminder to cherish and appreciate our loved ones.

On this special occasion, we extend our warmest wishes to Hansika’s mother, and may her birthday be filled with love, joy, and cherished moments with her loving family.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

