Hansika Motwani reacts as a paparazzo teases her says ‘jiju toh bahar nahi ayenge’ at airport, watch

Hansika Motwani is here to tickle your laughter with her hilarious airport encounter! The actress was caught on camera by a mischievous paparazzo who couldn't resist teasing her, saying, "Jiju toh bahar nahi ayenge!" Check out video below to see her reaction

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 Jun,2023 00:35:00
Hold onto your funny bones because Hansika Motwani is here to tickle your laughter with her hilarious airport encounter! The actress was caught on camera by a mischievous paparazzo who couldn’t resist teasing her, saying, “Jiju toh bahar nahi ayenge!” And it left Hansika in stitches and blushing!

The video featuring Hansika arriving at the airport goes viral

In the video, we see the gorgeous actress strutting her stuff inside the airport, looking like a true fashionista in her stunning pink embellished salwar suit. With her sleek straight hair, stylish black shades, and minimal makeup, she exudes an air of effortless elegance. But it’s the paparazzo’s cheeky comment that takes the spotlight and brings out Hansika’s infectious laughter. This light-hearted moment reminds us that even celebrities can have a great sense of humor and don’t shy away from embracing the joy of unexpected encounters.

Check out the video below-

Instant Bollywood wrote, “Hansika G to milli par Jiju nazar nahi aaye 😜@ihansika #hansikamotwani #instantbollywood #nr”

Reactions

One wrote, “Looks like carrying a first copy of Lv , it never crunch like this , pure leather”

Another wrote, “I dont think they dont really care if it crunch or crooked they can afford..only middle class people takes care of their expensive things like anda..use karne k liye hey toh karo use..”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

