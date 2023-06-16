Hansika Motwani reacts as a paparazzo teases her says ‘jiju toh bahar nahi ayenge’ at airport, watch

Hold onto your funny bones because Hansika Motwani is here to tickle your laughter with her hilarious airport encounter! The actress was caught on camera by a mischievous paparazzo who couldn’t resist teasing her, saying, “Jiju toh bahar nahi ayenge!” And it left Hansika in stitches and blushing!

The video featuring Hansika arriving at the airport goes viral

In the video, we see the gorgeous actress strutting her stuff inside the airport, looking like a true fashionista in her stunning pink embellished salwar suit. With her sleek straight hair, stylish black shades, and minimal makeup, she exudes an air of effortless elegance. But it’s the paparazzo’s cheeky comment that takes the spotlight and brings out Hansika’s infectious laughter. This light-hearted moment reminds us that even celebrities can have a great sense of humor and don’t shy away from embracing the joy of unexpected encounters.

Check out the video below-

Instant Bollywood wrote, “Hansika G to milli par Jiju nazar nahi aaye 😜@ihansika #hansikamotwani #instantbollywood #nr”

Reactions

One wrote, “Looks like carrying a first copy of Lv , it never crunch like this , pure leather”

Another wrote, “I dont think they dont really care if it crunch or crooked they can afford..only middle class people takes care of their expensive things like anda..use karne k liye hey toh karo use..”