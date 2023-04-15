Hansika Motwani paints new beginnings in life. The actress took to her Instagram stories to share insights from her brand new home. The luxe interiors spark with minimalistic approach, with pop colours in golden. New homes always bring in positivity. It heals you with new changes and more. And it’s all the same for the Koi Mil Gayya actress.

Hansika Motwani shares video of her new home

Hansika Motwani took to her Instagram handle to share a video from her new home. The interiors looked stunning. Motwani gave a minimalistic approach to her new home. With touch of white mostly. However, to cut on the monotony, we can see shiny golden pop at places. Hansika gave a home tour to her fans. The actress will soon shift to her new home.

What’s more, we are loving how Hansika decided to go with a beautiful pastel shaded pink salwar suit. The actress completed the look with her white palazzo pants and white dupatta. She completed the look with her long wavy hair and no makeup.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “new beginnings”

Hansika Motwani’s Career

Her career as an artist got off to a fast start when she debuted with the Telugu movie, “Desamuduru.” She has since become a familiar face in Tamil and Telugu cinema, and she has a number of well-received movies to her name.

Her roles in the Tamil films “Engeyum Kadhal,” “Oru Kal Oru Kannadi,” “Maan Karate,” “Aambala,” and “Bogan” rank among some of her most recognisable performances. She has won over the audience with her portrayals in the Telugu films “Kantri,” “Power,” “Puli,” “Gautamiputra Satakarni,” and “Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL.”

Hansika has also made an attempt at Hindi film, showing up in movies like “Aap Kaa Surroor” and “Money Hai Toh Honey Hai,” among others.