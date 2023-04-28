ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Hansika Motwani shares birthday wish for special person, check out

Check out how Hansika Motwani has shared a special birthday wish for her dear person

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
28 Apr,2023 10:34:12
Hansika Motwani shares birthday wish for special person, check out

Hansika Motwani is one of the most gorgeous and talented divas that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress started her career many years in the Hindi TV industry as a child artiste and well, ever since then, she’s certainly grown immensely in her career and how. She’s been absolutely phenomenal and fantastic in everything that she’s done in her career and well, no wonder, she certainly deserves all the love and success that comes her way from fans and admirers. She loves to explore in the best way possible and well, that’s what makes her unique and different from the rest in the business.

Check out what’s happening at Hansika Motwani’s end right now:

Hansika Motwani as a performer has always been very active on social media and that’s why, all her photos, videos and reels go viral on social media in quite literally no time. So, this time, the beautiful diva is seen sharing a birthday wish for someone really special and well, we are absolutely in awe of her cute gesture. Well, do you all want to check it out and fall in love with her for real? See below folks right away –

Hansika Motwani shares birthday wish for special person, check out 802090

Well, on a scale of 1-10, how much will you all rate this cute photo by Hansika Motwani? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Hansika Motwani’s chic staples can be your go-to party fashion picks, check out
Hansika Motwani’s chic staples can be your go-to party fashion picks, check out
Hansika Motwani’s ‘major missing’ moment will make you go awe
Hansika Motwani’s ‘major missing’ moment will make you go awe
Hansika Motwani introduces her family to outside world, check out
Hansika Motwani introduces her family to outside world, check out
Couple Goals: Hansika Motwani and husband Sohael Khaturiya’s unseen moments
Couple Goals: Hansika Motwani and husband Sohael Khaturiya’s unseen moments
Hansika Motwani and hubby Sohael Khaturiya are 'couple goals' (romantic video alert)
Hansika Motwani and hubby Sohael Khaturiya are 'couple goals' (romantic video alert)
In Photos: Hansika Motwani’s weight loss journey will keep you motivated
In Photos: Hansika Motwani’s weight loss journey will keep you motivated
Latest Stories
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir learns about Khushi being his daughter
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir learns about Khushi being his daughter
Exclusive: Alka Kaushal bags Shashi Sumeet's new show for Dangal
Exclusive: Alka Kaushal bags Shashi Sumeet's new show for Dangal
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: OMG! Rajveer and Palki get engaged
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: OMG! Rajveer and Palki get engaged
My husband Dhruv Ghanekar is the best travel buddy I can get: Ishitta Arun
My husband Dhruv Ghanekar is the best travel buddy I can get: Ishitta Arun
Sony LIV and Applause Entertainment strengthen partnership, announcing new shows and subsequent seasons
Sony LIV and Applause Entertainment strengthen partnership, announcing new shows and subsequent seasons
Did you grow taller...: Anushka Shetty gives sassy response to funny question, see video
Did you grow taller...: Anushka Shetty gives sassy response to funny question, see video
Read Latest News