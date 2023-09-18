Hansika Motwani Shares Quirky BTS Glimpse From The Sets Of Her Upcoming Web Show MY3, Watch

The stunning Hansika Motwani is a well-known actress in South cinema. She has several hit films on her name. The actress started her career as a child actress and slowly carved her niche in South movies. She is among the most loved stars in the South; her bubbly personality, on-screen and off-screen, is loved by many. Today, the diva shows her quirky side in behind-the-scenes video clips.

Hansika Motwani’s Quirky Moments

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of her behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of her upcoming web show MY3. In the series of videos, the actress can be seen indulging herself in singing. She didn’t sing alone but involved the people on her set. Her personality is like a kid. Sometimes, Hansika just laughed unstoppably.

Not just that, Hansika Motwani shows her action-packed avatar in black co-ords. The actress never fails to appreciate herself, inspiring others to embrace self-love as she writes, “I am Great,” on her script paper. She loves the chilling moments with the warm cardigan and cozy pants. And when not shooting, she indulges herself in scoring her phone with a coke bottle in her hand.

MY3 is a Tamil-language science-fiction web show which an official remake of the South Korean series I’m Not a Robot, released on Disney+Hotstar on 15 September 2023.

Did you like Hansika Motwani’s behind-the-scenes moments? Share your thoughts in the comments box below.