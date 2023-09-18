Movies | Celebrities

Hansika Motwani Shares Quirky BTS Glimpse From The Sets Of Her Upcoming Web Show MY3, Watch

In the latest Instagram dump, Hansika Motwani shared a quirky behind-the-scenes glimpse from the sets of her upcoming web show on Hotstar, MY3. Check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 Sep,2023 21:00:34
Hansika Motwani Shares Quirky BTS Glimpse From The Sets Of Her Upcoming Web Show MY3, Watch 852792

The stunning Hansika Motwani is a well-known actress in South cinema. She has several hit films on her name. The actress started her career as a child actress and slowly carved her niche in South movies. She is among the most loved stars in the South; her bubbly personality, on-screen and off-screen, is loved by many. Today, the diva shows her quirky side in behind-the-scenes video clips.

Hansika Motwani’s Quirky Moments

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of her behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of her upcoming web show MY3. In the series of videos, the actress can be seen indulging herself in singing. She didn’t sing alone but involved the people on her set. Her personality is like a kid. Sometimes, Hansika just laughed unstoppably.

Not just that, Hansika Motwani shows her action-packed avatar in black co-ords. The actress never fails to appreciate herself, inspiring others to embrace self-love as she writes, “I am Great,” on her script paper. She loves the chilling moments with the warm cardigan and cozy pants. And when not shooting, she indulges herself in scoring her phone with a coke bottle in her hand.

MY3 is a Tamil-language science-fiction web show which an official remake of the South Korean series I’m Not a Robot, released on Disney+Hotstar on 15 September 2023.

Did you like Hansika Motwani’s behind-the-scenes moments? Share your thoughts in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Hansika Motwani’s floral dungaree is perfect for you Autumn blues 852746
Hansika Motwani’s floral dungaree is perfect for you Autumn blues
Hansika Motwani's Turtle Neck Crop Top And Long Knitted Skirt With Silk Jacket Are Trendy Autumn Fashion, See Photos 851403
Hansika Motwani’s Turtle Neck Crop Top And Long Knitted Skirt With Silk Jacket Are Trendy Autumn Fashion, See Photos
Cop the perfect bedhead hairstyle and metallic eyes like Hansika Motwani and Tamannaah Bhatia 849393
Cop the perfect bedhead hairstyle and metallic eyes like Hansika Motwani and Tamannaah Bhatia
Hansika Motwani gets a boho touch with denim crop jacket and knotted skirt 846106
Hansika Motwani gets a boho touch with denim crop jacket and knotted skirt
Hansika Motwani’s intricate floral designed white crop top and mini skirt look perfect for a cosy day out 845348
Hansika Motwani’s intricate floral designed white crop top and mini skirt look perfect for a cosy day out
Watch: Hansika Motwani stuns with preppy moves in Aalana Vathikuchi from ‘Partner’ 843307
Watch: Hansika Motwani stuns with preppy moves in Aalana Vathikuchi from ‘Partner’

Latest Stories

Shweta Tiwari Is All Smiles With 'The Man' Rohit Shetty In BTS Photos From 'Indian Police Force' Set 852990
Shweta Tiwari Is All Smiles With ‘The Man’ Rohit Shetty In BTS Photos From ‘Indian Police Force’ Set
The New Poster Promises Pushpa 2 The Rule Is Going To Be Way Bigger Than Pushpa The Rise 852935
The New Poster Promises Pushpa 2 The Rule Is Going To Be Way Bigger Than Pushpa The Rise
Ganesh Utsav (Festival) To Bring Prosperity To Kashmir! - Punit Balan 852929
Ganesh Utsav (Festival) To Bring Prosperity To Kashmir! – Punit Balan
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi: Anushka Shetty, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ram Charan and other south actors celebrate 852908
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi: Anushka Shetty, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ram Charan and other south actors celebrate
Viral Video! Shivangi Joshi gets tired during Barsatein shoot, director Muskan Bajaj shares insights 852895
Viral Video! Shivangi Joshi gets tired during Barsatein shoot, director Muskan Bajaj shares insights
Hilarious! Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar and Kusha Kapila get candid on camera 852770
Hilarious! Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar and Kusha Kapila get candid on camera
Read Latest News