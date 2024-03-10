Hansika Motwani Slays In Hot Pink Satin Saree With Huge Chandbaliyan, Check Out

Hansika Motwani is back with a bang, ruling over the internet with her sizzling-hot appearance in a not-so-desi avatar. The stunning South Indian actress is known for her impeccable sense of styling any look and creating something new. With her traditional glam, the actress often impresses her fans; however, with her fusion look in the latest photos, she has left us spellbound.

Hansika Motwani’s Hot Look In Pink Saree

For the latest photographs, Hansika wore a sizzling hot pink satin saree paired with a plunging neckline blouse. In the glossy shine of satin, the actress looks as gorgeous as ever. The simple saree beautifully defines Hansika’s curvy figure, mesmerizing us with its pink allure.

Talking about Hansika’s hotness in pink, the actress adds an extra dose of glamour with the huge golden chandbaliyan. The matching bangle complements her appearance. She left her hair open, playing with her look effortlessly. With smokey eye makeup, shiny cheeks, and nude pink lips, Hansika strikes a perfect balance of grace and charm.

In the striking yellow light in the backdrop, Haniska goes bold and candid, showcasing a slayer style in the not-so-desi avatar. Her charismatic smile and alluring pink glow make us fall for her all over again.

Did you like Hansika Motwani’s hot pink saree look? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.