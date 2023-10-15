Movies | Celebrities

Hansika Motwani Styles Her Fiery Red Three-piece Outfit With Beautiful Oxidised Jewelleries, Take A Look

Hansika Motwani is a fashion enthusiast. The actress shares new photos in a red three-piece outfit as she styles with the statement oxidized jewelry pieces. Check out the photos below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
15 Oct,2023 20:40:38
Hansika Motwani Styles Her Fiery Red Three-piece Outfit With Beautiful Oxidised Jewelleries, Take A Look 861631
Credit: Google

The stunning South diva Hansika Motwani is a heartthrob actress. She never fails to make heads turn with her fashion flair. The actress has exquisite taste for styling; whether she has to slay the red carpet moment or flaunt her ethnicity, she knows how to do it all. And today, the actress styles her fiery red outfit with oxidized jewelry. Check out her full avatar.

Hansika Motwani’s Fiery Red Avatar

For a fashion show in Dubai, Hansika Motwani flaunts her style in the fiery red three-piece outfit. The actress wore a red beaded bralette blouse, long butterfly pants, and a sultry thigh-high slit. And with the long cape, she gives her fashion a grand look. Hansika is absolutely nailing her appearance in this avatar, and we can’t get enough of her.

But wait, there is more! Hansika opts to adorn her appearance with oxidized jewelleries. The actress wears a beautiful oxidized choker necklace with abstract stones and completes her glam with matching jhumkas. In contrast, the stone-embellished bangles around the hands look beautiful. She styles her hair in a high ponytail with flying flicks.

Hansika Motwani Styles Her Fiery Red Three-piece Outfit With Beautiful Oxidised Jewelleries, Take A Look 861628

Hansika Motwani Styles Her Fiery Red Three-piece Outfit With Beautiful Oxidised Jewelleries, Take A Look 861629

Hansika Motwani Styles Her Fiery Red Three-piece Outfit With Beautiful Oxidised Jewelleries, Take A Look 861630

That’s not all; Hansika elevates her appearance with smokey eye makeup, shaped eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and nude lipstick shade.

What is your reaction to this new glam? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Hansika Motwani, Trisha Krishnan & Meenaakshi Chaudhary Sass Up Jeans Style With Classy Tops, Take Cues 861525
Hansika Motwani, Trisha Krishnan & Meenaakshi Chaudhary Sass Up Jeans Style With Classy Tops, Take Cues
College-ready Crop Top And Skirt Inspiration From Tamannaah Bhatia, Trisha Krishnan & Hansika Motwani 860866
College-ready Crop Top And Skirt Inspiration From Tamannaah Bhatia, Trisha Krishnan & Hansika Motwani
Swirl In Sharara Suits! Hansika Motwani, Srinidhi Shetty & Tamanna Bhatia’s ethnic affair 860023
Swirl In Sharara Suits! Hansika Motwani, Srinidhi Shetty & Tamanna Bhatia’s ethnic affair
Get That Extra Glam Like Kajal Aggarwal, Hansika Motwani, And Amala Paul In Blouse Back Designs 860002
Get That Extra Glam Like Kajal Aggarwal, Hansika Motwani, And Amala Paul In Blouse Back Designs
Shruti Haasan, Hansika Motwani & Sreeleela’s tips for your wardrobe ‘must-haves’ 859721
Shruti Haasan, Hansika Motwani & Sreeleela’s tips for your wardrobe ‘must-haves’
Hansika Motwani’s casual couture is all quirky and fun 809366
Hansika Motwani’s casual couture is all quirky and fun

Latest Stories

In Photos: Pooja Hegde Takes Adventure Ride In Maldives 861606
In Photos: Pooja Hegde Takes Adventure Ride In Maldives
Mira Rajput's Chikankari Kurti Collection Can Be Your Go-to Pick, Take Cues 861617
Mira Rajput’s Chikankari Kurti Collection Can Be Your Go-to Pick, Take Cues
Witness the perfect blend of love and patriotism with the captivating first song ‘Jaan Da' from Tejas! OUT NOW! 861645
Witness the perfect blend of love and patriotism with the captivating first song ‘Jaan Da’ from Tejas! OUT NOW!
Deepika Padukone Unveils 'Lady Singham' Avatar From 'Singham Again,' Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt React 861624
Deepika Padukone Unveils ‘Lady Singham’ Avatar From ‘Singham Again,’ Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt React
Who Is Jasmin Bhasin's First Love, Find Out? 861604
Who Is Jasmin Bhasin’s First Love, Find Out?
Navratri Dress Code For Women: Shruti Haasan, Anu Emmanuel & Nivetha Thomas’ crop top lehengas to steal 861586
Navratri Dress Code For Women: Shruti Haasan, Anu Emmanuel & Nivetha Thomas’ crop top lehengas to steal
Read Latest News