Hansika Motwani Styles Her Fiery Red Three-piece Outfit With Beautiful Oxidised Jewelleries, Take A Look

The stunning South diva Hansika Motwani is a heartthrob actress. She never fails to make heads turn with her fashion flair. The actress has exquisite taste for styling; whether she has to slay the red carpet moment or flaunt her ethnicity, she knows how to do it all. And today, the actress styles her fiery red outfit with oxidized jewelry. Check out her full avatar.

Hansika Motwani’s Fiery Red Avatar

For a fashion show in Dubai, Hansika Motwani flaunts her style in the fiery red three-piece outfit. The actress wore a red beaded bralette blouse, long butterfly pants, and a sultry thigh-high slit. And with the long cape, she gives her fashion a grand look. Hansika is absolutely nailing her appearance in this avatar, and we can’t get enough of her.

But wait, there is more! Hansika opts to adorn her appearance with oxidized jewelleries. The actress wears a beautiful oxidized choker necklace with abstract stones and completes her glam with matching jhumkas. In contrast, the stone-embellished bangles around the hands look beautiful. She styles her hair in a high ponytail with flying flicks.

That’s not all; Hansika elevates her appearance with smokey eye makeup, shaped eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and nude lipstick shade.

What is your reaction to this new glam? Let us know in the comments box below.