Hansika Motwani turns France her own fashion runway, here’s how

Guess who’s turning the streets of France into her very own fashion runway? None other than the style maven, Hansika Motwani! This Bollywood beauty isn’t just visiting, she’s conquering, and she’s doing it in vogue.

Decoding Hansika’s look

Hansika, draped in a jaw-dropping grey furry long trench coat, looking like she just walked out of a high-end fashion magazine. But that’s not all – she’s rocking a black hat that screams ‘chic’ louder than the Eiffel Tower lights up at night.

Hold onto your fashion hats because she’s not stopping there. Hansika’s got a pair of striped grey pants that are so stylish they make ordinary pants jealous. And those black boots? They’re not made for walking; they’re made for strutting the Parisian streets with flair.

But the fashion frenzy doesn’t end there. Oh no! She’s got the details dialed in – black gloves that could give James Bond a run for his money and a sling bag that’s not just an accessory; it’s a statement.

It’s like Hansika took the phrase “When in Rome, do as the Romans do” and gave it a fashion twist – “When in France, slay like it’s a catwalk.” She’s not just honing her fashion skills; she’s turning the streets of France into her own fashion atelier.

So, here’s to Hansika Motwani, the fashionista who’s making the city of love fall head over heels for her style. Vive la mode!