Hansika Motwani’s chic staples can be your go-to party fashion picks, check out

The stunner, Hansika Motwani owns one-of-a-kind style, and here we have shared her chicest looks, that can be your all time party picks

Hansika Motwani’s fashion dos have always been bomber! Here we have shared the times when the actress served nothing but goals with her preppy party wear looks. Check below-

Gorgeous in green

Here, we can see Hansika Motwani decked up in a stylish mint green bodycon dress. The armour embraced Hansika’s gorgeous curves, with a transparent top. The actress completed the look with her wavy long hair. Her makeup looked on point, that she teamed with sleek thin eyebrows, dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips. Keeping her smiles all on point, the actress gave off nothing but goals.

Stunning in royal blue

Here’s when Hansika gave off nothing but goals in her sheer off-shoulder royal blue satin gown. The gown featured a high thigh slit. The actress completed the look with her sleek straight hair. Her makeup looked on point, as she decked it up with sleek eyebrows, smokey eyes and nude lips. She completed the look with pearled accessories.

In chic Ruffled blue saree

When Hansika Motwani looked absolutely grand in her ruffled blue embellished saree. The ruffles looked stunning, with golden embroideries. She completed the look with a matching sheer sleeveless blouse. Her makeup looked on point, as she picked up metallic hued eyeshadow, winged eyes and nude lips. Her smile looked all on point, as she rounded it off with her wavy tresses.

Beauty in white

The time Hansika Motwani gave off nothing but fashion goals in her sheer white embellished glittery high-thigh slit ensemble. The actress completed the look with her long wavy hair, filled-in eyebrows, gorgeous eye makeup look and nude lips. She rounded it off with a pair of hoop earrings.