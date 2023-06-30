ADVERTISEMENT
Hansika Motwani’s favourite travel destination is a ‘global favourite’

Hansika Motwani has revealed her favourite travel destination during an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram handle, and it's none other than the captivating city of Paris. Check out her post

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Jun,2023 01:05:13
Paris, the enchanting capital of France, is a city that needs no introduction. Known as the “City of Light” and celebrated for its timeless beauty, Paris is a global icon that continues to captivate visitors from all corners of the globe. Steeped in history, culture, and art, this cosmopolitan metropolis offers a blend of old-world charm and modern vibrancy.

Hansika’s favourite place is Paris

And now actress Hansika Motwani has revealed her favourite travel destination during an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram handle, and it’s none other than the captivating city of Paris. When a fan inquired about her preferred place to wander around, Hansika promptly responded with “Paris” while sharing a breathtaking picture from her own trip to the French capital.

The image shared by the actress showcases her personal experience in Paris, offering a glimpse of the city’s allure. With its romantic ambiance and timeless beauty, it’s no surprise that Paris has captured the heart of Hansika Motwani. The city’s iconic landmarks, charming streets, and artistic atmosphere provide a perfect backdrop for exploration and enchantment.

Beyond its iconic sights and gastronomy, Paris exudes an ambiance that is uniquely its own. The city’s artistic spirit is palpable, with its thriving music, theater, and fashion scenes. From the bohemian vibes of Montmartre to the trendy neighborhoods of Le Marais, Paris offers a diverse range of experiences that cater to every taste and interest.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

