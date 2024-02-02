Hansika Motwani’s Heavily Embellished Tri-color Salwar Suit Is Steal-worthy

When it comes to fashion, Hansika Motwani never disappoints her fans with her exquisite taste and sense of styling. Whether it is a traditional saree or a stunning cutout dress, she has the knack for pulling every look to create a wow moment. And the latest one is just another example in the heavily embellished salwar suit. Let’s take a look at her traditional charm in tricolor.

Hansika Motwani’s Heavily Embellished Salwar Suit

In the captivating ensemble, Hansika looks gorgeous. The actress dons a beautiful salwar suit set from the fashion house Shivali. The outfit includes a pink kurta embellished with intricate golden threadwork and stones. She paired her look with the purple embellished pajamas and green dupatta, creating a contrasting tricolor look. The intricate details on the outfit are a symphony of craftsmanship.

Ditching the usual earrings trend, Hansika styles her all-decked look with a diamond and emerald necklace piece, which blends with her look effortlessly. The wavy open hairstyle adds an extra dose of sophistication. Hansika looks wow with rosy pink cheeks, smokey eye makeup,, and nude pink lipstick shade. Undoubtedly, this all-glam, heavily embellished salwar suit is steal-worthy for this wedding season.

In the series of photos, Hansika flaunts her desi charm with the golden potli bag, and her beautiful smile is stealing our attention.

